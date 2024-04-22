Students sitting an exam, as the first assessments start this week. Picture: PA

Quiet please! Exams are now in progress for tens of thousands of young learners across Scotland.

More than two million question papers will be handed out in more than 500 schools, colleges and training providers across the country, over the next six weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During what will feel like a nerve-wracking and uncertain period for many pupils and their families, The Scotsman has the answers to some of the key questions about this year’s examinations, run by the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA).

Who is sitting exams?

More than 131,000 candidates will sit assessments for National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher courses. SQA exams will also be held in the US and several European countries.

How long does it last and when is results day?

The exam period started on Monday, April 22, and the final assessment will be on Thursday, May 30. Students will then have to wait until Tuesday, August 6, to get their results.

Are students under greater pressure this year?

A recent SQA survey found the legacy of the disruption caused to education during the Covid-19 pandemic was still impacting youngsters.

A total of 94 per cent of teachers surveyed strongly agreed or agreed that many learners are now less resilient, while 76 per cent said pupils find external assessment more stressful than pre-pandemic cohorts.

School attendance levels also remain lower than before the lockdowns in 2020 and 2021. Despite increased anxiety levels, the SQA is now moving closer to pre-pandemic standards, having operated a “generous” and then “sensitive” approach to grading in the Past two years, to take account of the Coronavirus disruption.

It includes the reintroduction of course work this year, which was removed during the pandemic. The SQA says it will consider any impact on learners completing such coursework for the first time in its grading decisions.

What if something goes wrong on the day?

The SQA has said an Examination Exceptional Circumstances Consideration Service will continue to be available this year, meaning that in some circumstances students can have alternative assessment evidence reviewed to help determine their grades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is offered to learners who are unable to attend an exam, as well as those whose performance in the exam may have been affected by a personal circumstance, or an unplanned incident on the day, which is beyond their control. This includes a medical condition or bereavement, or a disruption on the day of the exam reported by the chief invigilator.

Will pupils be able to appeal?

A free service will operate in the same way as last year, with pupils able to appeal any of their final grades by requesting a review of their SQA-marked assessments. It will include a priority service for learners with conditional offers for further education, training or employment.

The SQA was criticised last year when it announced it would no longer be taking account of evidence gathered by teachers over the course of the year, or performance in prelim exams, when determining appeals.

Will future exams be different?

The SQA is due to be scrapped and replaced by a new qualifications body. The process was delayed, but the new organisation is expected to be established next year, overseeing exams in 2026.