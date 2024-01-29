Internal shake-up at Education Scotland as bosses prepare for the agency to be broken up
New structures are being created within Education Scotland to prepare for the creation of successor agencies.
The organisation, which oversees schools and nurseries, is due to be replaced by two new bodies as part of the Scottish Government’s reform programme.
A new national agency will be created, while the inspection functions currently undertaken by Education Scotland will come under the remit of a new inspectorate. At the same time, the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) is also due to be replaced.
The process was delayed last year, but the Scottish Government recently held a consultation on the plans to replace the SQA and the creation of the new inspectorate, which are expected to be taken forward in a new Bill at Holyrood later this year.
Minutes from an October meeting of Education Scotland’s advisory board show that work is already under way internally to ease the transition.
Members were told that the leadership team had agreed a "new revised governance structure to reflect work in the two distinct
areas (new inspectorate and new national agency)”.
The new structure was due to commence from April 1 this year, with existing arrangements to continue until then. Corporate services and digital services boards would also continue.
A survey was sent to some staff members last year, asking what should change going forward and what each team can do to contribute to the “tilting/transitioning work”.
A minute of the meeting said: “It was highlighted that responses will be analysed, and the transition plan will be adapted based on the feedback received.”
