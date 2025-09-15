Here are the top 20 universities in the UK - including four in Scotland. placeholder image
Guardian University Guide 2026: The top 20 universities in the UK - including four in Scotland

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 15th Sep 2025, 16:08 BST

One Scottish university was named the second best in the UK.

The best universities in the UK have been revealed in the 2026 Guardian University Guide.

The annual report evaluates more than 200 universities across the country, ranking each across eight categories from student satisfaction, general feedback from the National Student Survey (NSS), career prospects and more.

Intended to provide potential students with a balanced overview of each institution, an overall score out of 100 is then awarded.

Here are the 20 best universities in the UK - including four in Scotland - according to the 2026 Guardian University Guide

Maintaining its position from last year, the top UK university in 2026 is Oxford, with a score of 100 in the Guardian University Guide.

1. Oxford

Maintaining its position from last year, the top UK university in 2026 is Oxford, with a score of 100 in the Guardian University Guide. | Getty Images / Canva

Coming second in the overall UK rankings – and top in Scotland – is St Andrews University with a score of 98.3.

2. St Andrews

Coming second in the overall UK rankings – and top in Scotland – is St Andrews University with a score of 98.3. | Getty / Canva

The third best university in the UK is Cambridge, which has maintained its high position in the Guardian University Guide for the past three years. An impressive 94.7% of students were satisfied with the teaching at the institution.

3. Cambridge

The third best university in the UK is Cambridge, which has maintained its high position in the Guardian University Guide for the past three years. An impressive 94.7% of students were satisfied with the teaching at the institution. | Getty / Canva

London School of Economics is another institution which maintained its position, coming in fourth for a third year with a score of 93.8.

4. London School of Economics

London School of Economics is another institution which maintained its position, coming in fourth for a third year with a score of 93.8. | Adobe Stock

