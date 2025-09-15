Guardian University Guide 2026: The top 20 universities in the UK - including four in Scotland

The best universities in the UK have been revealed in the 2026 Guardian University Guide.
The annual report evaluates more than 200 universities across the country, ranking each across eight categories from student satisfaction, general feedback from the National Student Survey (NSS), career prospects and more.
Intended to provide potential students with a balanced overview of each institution, an overall score out of 100 is then awarded.
Here are the 20 best universities in the UK - including four in Scotland - according to the 2026 Guardian University Guide