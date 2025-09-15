The Guardian newspaper has published its annual University Guide - with only one Scottish university appearing in a top 10 led by Oxford.

The guide ranks the universities overall, as well as by course, using a series of metrics.

There are eight differect scores, which are combined into an overall total out of 100.

The scores include what percentage of students are happy with their teaching and general feedback to the annual National Student Survey.

Researchers also looked at the student-to-staff ratio, how much universities spend on teaching each student, whether students’ academic performance improves at university (compared to their school exam results), how likely they are to finish their course, and how many sudents get graduate jobs 15 months after graduating.

Here are the 10 Scottish universities that performed best.

1 . St Andrews St Andrews top the Scottish rankings, in second place overall, with a score of 98.3.

2 . Edinburgh The University of Edinburgh came in 13th place, up two places from 15th last year. It made it the second best university in Scotland, with an impressive teaching satisfaction rate o 85.3 per cent.

3 . Aberdeen The University of Aberdeen comes in 18th place - down from 12th the year before. It makes it the third best university in Scotland with a score of 65.7.