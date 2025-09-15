Four of the best universities in Scotland.placeholder image
Four of the best universities in Scotland. | Canva/Getty Images/Contributed

Best Universities in Scotland 2025/26: Here are the 10 highest-rated Scottish universities according to a new report

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 15th Sep 2025, 09:55 BST

The report ranks 223 universities across the UK.

The Guardian newspaper has published its annual University Guide - with only one Scottish university appearing in a top 10 led by Oxford.

The guide ranks the universities overall, as well as by course, using a series of metrics.

There are eight differect scores, which are combined into an overall total out of 100.

The scores include what percentage of students are happy with their teaching and general feedback to the annual National Student Survey.

Researchers also looked at the student-to-staff ratio, how much universities spend on teaching each student, whether students’ academic performance improves at university (compared to their school exam results), how likely they are to finish their course, and how many sudents get graduate jobs 15 months after graduating.

Here are the 10 Scottish universities that performed best.

St Andrews top the Scottish rankings, in second place overall, with a score of 98.3.

1. St Andrews

St Andrews top the Scottish rankings, in second place overall, with a score of 98.3.

The University of Edinburgh came in 13th place, up two places from 15th last year. It made it the second best university in Scotland, with an impressive teaching satisfaction rate o 85.3 per cent.

2. Edinburgh

The University of Edinburgh came in 13th place, up two places from 15th last year. It made it the second best university in Scotland, with an impressive teaching satisfaction rate o 85.3 per cent.

The University of Aberdeen comes in 18th place - down from 12th the year before. It makes it the third best university in Scotland with a score of 65.7.

3. Aberdeen

The University of Aberdeen comes in 18th place - down from 12th the year before. It makes it the third best university in Scotland with a score of 65.7.

One place futher back, the fourth best university in Scotland is the University of Strathclyde - coming 19th in the UK, two places lower than last year. It earned a total of 64.8 points.

4. Strathclyde

One place futher back, the fourth best university in Scotland is the University of Strathclyde - coming 19th in the UK, two places lower than last year. It earned a total of 64.8 points.

