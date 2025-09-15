Some of the best universities to study medicine in the UK.placeholder image
The 10 best UK universities for medicine - with two Scottish universities on list

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 15th Sep 2025, 15:42 BST

These are the best universities training the doctors of the future.

The Guardian newspaper has published its annual University Guide - with St Andrews University taking second spot overall, just behind Oxford.

The guide ranks the universities overall, as well as by course, using a series of metrics.

There are eight different scores, which are combined into an overall total out of 100.

The scores include what percentage of students are happy with their teaching and general feedback to the annual National Student Survey.

Researchers also looked at the student-to-staff ratio, how much universities spend on teaching each student, whether students’ academic performance improves at university (compared to their school exam results), how likely they are to finish their course, and how many sudents get graduate jobs 15 months after graduating.

Here are the 10 UK universities that performed best when it came to medicine - one of the most competitive courses to get into.

The University of Oxford is the best place to study medicine in the UK, according to the research. It's also the best overall. It had an overall score of a perfect 100 out of 100.

1. Oxford

The University of Oxford is the best place to study medicine in the UK, according to the research. It's also the best overall. It had an overall score of a perfect 100 out of 100. | Canva/Getty Images

The second best place to study medicine in the UK is Imperial College London, with a score of 98.4 out of 100. An impressive 93.4 per cent of students were happy with the teaching.

2. Imperial College

The second best place to study medicine in the UK is Imperial College London, with a score of 98.4 out of 100. An impressive 93.4 per cent of students were happy with the teaching. | Google Maps

The third best place to study medicine in the UK is Hull York Medical School, with a score of 97.1 per cent. Like all but two of the universities on this list 100 per cent of students have a graduate job within 15 months of graduating.

3. Hull York Medical School

The third best place to study medicine in the UK is Hull York Medical School, with a score of 97.1 per cent. Like all but two of the universities on this list 100 per cent of students have a graduate job within 15 months of graduating. | Contributed

The University of St Andrews came second in the overall rankings, but only 4th for medicine. It's still the best place in Scotland to study though, scoring 94.5 points.

4. St Andrews

The University of St Andrews came second in the overall rankings, but only 4th for medicine. It's still the best place in Scotland to study though, scoring 94.5 points. | Canva/Getty Images

