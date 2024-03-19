Construction is due to get under way on a new “centre of excellence” for wellbeing at one of Scotland’s top independent schools.

Fettes College in Edinburgh has planning permission for the building, which will bring the school’s medical and other pastoral care facilities together. Work on the project, which is understood to involve a seven-figure investment, is expected to start later this year and be completed in 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox

Sue Bruce, wellbeing lead at Fettes, said: “The life of a student can involve many periods of change that can be challenging. We pride ourselves on supporting students through these transitions and in helping them to blossom.

Inside new wellbeing hub planned for Fettes College. Image: Fettes College and Page/Park Architects

"Having a dedicated space to act as a hub for our wellbeing lessons, activities, additional support services and our experienced medical team will allow us to fulfil the ambitions we have to be a world-leader in pastoral care.”

The school, which has more than 750 students and around 350 members of staff, is based in the Comely Bank area of Edinburgh. It was attended by former prime minister Tony Blair and former Rangers chairman Sir David Murray. In fiction, its most famous former pupil was Ian Fleming's secret agent James Bond.

Last year, it announced the expansion of a bursary scheme for pupils from disadvantaged areas.

Helen Harrison, head of Fettes College, said: “We are thrilled to be moving forward with what will be a centre of excellence for pastoral care. It will build on all the great practice that already takes place in this important aspect of school life.

The wellbeing centre proposed for Fettes College. Image: Fettes College and Page/Park Architects

"Happy students learn and happy students thrive, which is why we put wellbeing at the core of everything that happens at Fettes. This new development is one of many reasons why I believe this is an exciting time to be a part of the Fettes community.”

It is the latest example of how private schools are focusing on student wellbeing. Merchiston Castle School, also in the Scottish capital, appointed a head student wellbeing in 2021, as well as recruiting former Scotland rugby star Nick De Luca, a mental health campaigner, as director of sport and activities.

The creation of the facility at Fettes will go alongside a full review of landscaping at the school, with a landscape management programme of enhanced biodiversity and rewilding to include planting more trees within the 100-acre city campus.

The new building focuses on minimising heat loss and energy demands, with features including triple glazing, high levels of natural insulation, and low-carbon materials like glulam timber and sandstone. New heating and ventilation systems, including air source heat pumps and heat recovery units, will further reduce energy consumption and CO2 emissions.

The school has worked with the Glasgow team from Page/Park Architects, which designed the Spens Building at Fettes housing the college’s Salvesen art school, Culachy music school and the modern foreign languages department.