Edinburgh boarding school makes key appointments to focus on addressing male mental health stigma

The independent school has recruited a well known mental health campaigner and a ‘head of student wellbeing’

A Scottish independent school has highlighted the significant steps it is taking to address stigma around male mental health.

Merchiston Castle School, an all-boys boarding school in Edinburgh, recently welcomed its new director of sport and activities, Nick De Luca.

The former Scotland international rugby player has spoken out in the past on mental health pressures in sport. It follows the appointment in 2021 of a “head of student wellbeing”, Danny Rowlands.

Steeped in tradition, Merchiston Castle, Scotland's only all-boys independent boarding school, is, like George Watson's, also situated on Colinton Road. Merchiston Castle can trace its origins back to 1828, but this beautiful building dates from 1930 when the school's governing body purchased land on the Colinton estate.

Mr Rowlands said: “Wellbeing underpins everything we do here at Merchiston. It is what makes for meaningful and connected conversations.

"It is how we, as teachers, get to know our students really well, allowing us to support and motivate them. Pupils thrive because they feel understood, valued, and supported in everything they do.

"As the head of wellbeing, it is my responsibility to ensure the school community has the support they need to be successful and happy.

“We do this through various programmes and strategies, from regular check-ins and providing nutritious food options to holding seminars with experts on wellbeing.

"Our PSHE [personal, social, health and economic] programme, for example, plays a significant part in fostering good physical and mental health practices in pupils.

"Interwoven into every year group, the PHSE programme encourages students to reflect on, discuss and engage in issues affecting young people today – from body image to social media and bereavement.

"By promoting open dialogue around such issues, Merchiston seeks to reduce the stigma around mental health and helps to prepare young people for future challenges with confidence.”