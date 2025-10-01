Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SNP’s new higher and further education minister has been unable to tell MSPs how much funding Scotland’s under-strain colleges will need to “survive”.

Ben Macpherson replaced Graeme Dey as higher and further education minister as part of a mini-reshuffle sparked by Jamie Hepburn’s resignation.

Forth Valley College in Falkirk (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

On Friday, a Scottish Funding Council (SFC) report starkly warned “most colleges are not sustainable”. Several institutions have warned they could run out of money by the end of this financial year, with 22 out of 24 colleges expected to spend more than their income.

But Mr Macpherson was unable to tell Holyrood’s education committee on Wednesday whether he was aware of how much the sector would need to avoid disaster ahead of crunch budget negotiations in the coming weeks and months.

The SNP minister acknowledged the “deeply challenging financial outlook” that Scotland’s colleges faced.

Mr Macpherson was pressed by committee convener Douglas Ross over the “dire financial straits” that many colleges in Scotland were facing, warning “they are not going to survive without transformation” and also additional funding.

In response, Mr Macpherson insisted he “cannot discuss the specific circumstances of specific institutions”.

Ben Macpherson | PA

He said: “There are a number of questions in terms of the current financial year and then preparation for the next budget.” But the minister warned those discussions would take place “internally within government”.

He said: “There will be an internal dialogue process where, of course, ministers for education will advocate strongly for our portfolio.”

A patient Mr Ross said: “Can you just tell me - has the funding council given you a figure that you need to be fighting for?

Douglas Ross MSP | Andrew Milligan/Press Association

“I’m unsure, having listened to the funding council … and now having listened to you, if the Government or the funding council even know how much money is required to save these colleges potentially going to the wall next summer?”

In response, Mr Macpherson said: “This is something that has been almost a constant discussion for ministers, including from my predecessor, and it’s something that ministers are across all the time of how do we support our colleges.

“The situation on a figure is a live discussion and we are seeking advice from the SFC on a range of matters, including supporting our colleges, which is part of that.”

Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie added: “Cutting to it, I presume you do have some figure in mind that you're going to argue for.”

But Mr Macpherson was unable to give a straight answer.

“We are in constant dialogue with the sector with their requirements, their needs, their challenges, their demands and how we work together to transform,” he said.

Mr Macpherson’s Scottish Government official, Stuart Greig, added: “We have a good understanding of the broad range of issues that are at play across the sector.”

When Mr Ross pointed out that “issues are different than figures though”, Mr Greig said: “Financial matters are an important part of the issues.”

Earlier, Tiffany Ritchie, acting director of finance at the SFC, was also asked by Mr Ross how much money colleges needed to “keep them all afloat”.