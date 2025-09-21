Graeme Dey returns to the job of parliamentary business minister, and Ben Macpherson MSP returns to government for the first time since 2023.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme Dey has been appointed as the Scottish Government’s new parliamentary business minister after Jamie Hepburn resigned over allegations of assault.

Mr Hepburn stood down from the government post on Friday after former Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross claimed he had been physically assaulted and verbally abused in Holyrood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First Minister John Swinney has now asked Angus South MSP Graeme Dey to take up the job of parliamentary business minister. Mr Dey will also continue in his role as veterans minister.

Graeme Dey is the new parliamentary business minister.

Mr Dey was previously parliamentary business minister under Nicola Sturgeon from 2018 until 2021. After that, he served as transport minister before Humza Yousaf moved him to the higher and further education brief.

Mr Dey has served as higher and further education minister since 2023. This post will now be taken by Edinburgh North and Leith MSP Ben Macpherson, marking his return to government. Mr Macpherson will report to Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Macpherson was previously Europe, migration and international development minister under Ms Sturgeon from 2018 until 2020. He then became public finance and migration minister and then rural affairs and natural environment minister.

In 2021 he became social security and local government minister until March 2023. He has sat as a backbench MSP ever since.

Ben Macpherson MSP | Scottish Government

Mr Swinney said: “I am delighted to appoint Graeme Dey as minister for parliamentary business and Ben Macpherson as minister-designate for higher and further education.

“Graeme Dey brings wide experience of handling parliamentary business to this role and is a minister widely respected across the parliamentary chamber for his open and constructive approach to finding common ground.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Ben Macpherson has wider experience across a range of policy areas and will bring a creative and dynamic leadership to higher and further education that is so fundamental to transforming the lives of individuals across the country, and to supporting this government's ambitious economic agenda.”