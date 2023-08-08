All Sections
Exam results day can be tough. Image: Getty
Exam results quotes: 13 inspirational quotes from famous figures

From the long wait to receiving grades, exam results day is one of the most stressful times in a young person's life.

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack
Published 8th Aug 2023, 13:36 BST

Exams are over and candidates have done all they can to secure good grades and move on from school, but before that can happen there is the anxious wait for results day.

Once they arrive months of anticipation will come to an end and all that's left to do is open them. Whether they bring excitement or disappointment there is no wrong path to success.

Here are 13 inspirational quotes to help get you through exam results day.

1. Fran Lebowitz on... life after school

2. Albert Einstein on... education

3. Venus Williams on... believing in yourself

4. Neil Gaiman on... learning from mistakes

