Exam results quotes: 13 inspirational quotes from famous figures

From the long wait to receiving grades, exam results day is one of the most stressful times in a young person's life.

Exams are over and candidates have done all they can to secure good grades and move on from school, but before that can happen there is the anxious wait for results day.

Once they arrive months of anticipation will come to an end and all that's left to do is open them. Whether they bring excitement or disappointment there is no wrong path to success.

Here are 13 inspirational quotes to help get you through exam results day.

1 . Fran Lebowitz on... life after school "In real life, I assure you, there is no such thing as algebra." – Fran Lebowitz

2 . Albert Einstein on... education "Education is that which remains when one has forgotten everything he learned in school." – Albert Einstein

3 . Venus Williams on... believing in yourself "Just believe in yourself. Even if you don't, pretend that you do and, at some point, you will." – Venus Williams

4 . Neil Gaiman on... learning from mistakes "Sometimes the best way to learn something is by doing it wrong and looking at what you did." – Neil Gaiman