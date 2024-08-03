Why 145,000 Scottish learners are being urged not to 'panic' on exam results day

Expert advisers will be on hand to help on ‘very emotional’ day

The 145,000 learners who will receive their exam results in Scotland on Tuesday have been reminded that help and advice is available on what can be a “very emotional” day.

Various helplines will be open on results day to help learners consider their options and to guide them through what can feel like an uncertain period.

Dave McCallum, head of career Information, advice and guidance operations at Skills Development Scotland (SDS), said: “Our message for young people and their parents and carers as their results arrive is not to panic.

“Everything might seem overwhelming right now, but remember that this is just one step on your journey. Our experienced advisers are here to provide expert support and guidance, offering information on a wide range of options and opportunities.

“Whether you didn’t receive the results you were hoping for, or exceeded your expectations, we are here to help you navigate the next steps and the make the best decisions for your future.”

The SDS Results Helpline has been going for 32 years. The number for the 2024 helpline is 0808 100 8000. It will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8am to 8pm, and on Thursday and Friday from 9am to 5pm.

SQA’s candidate advice line will be available on Tuesday from 8am to 6pm, then from Wednesday to Friday from 8.30am to 5pm. The line can be reached on 0345 279 1000.

Young people under the age of 19 can get free, confidential support and advice from Childline at www.childline.org.uk or by calling 0800 1111 for free.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said: “I want to pay tribute to all the young people who have worked incredibly hard and are now waiting for their exam results. Results day can be a very emotional one for pupils, parents and carers. There are options out there for you whatever your results may be. The helpline provides a valuable opportunity to speak directly with someone who can offer impartial, expert advice on your options.