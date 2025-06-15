Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A charity that works to curb children’s reliance on smartphones and social media, as well as educate parents about the impact on their mental wellbeing, is expanding to Scotland.

Papaya, which was set up by GP Dr Susie Davies to promote wellness and improved mental health in adolescents, has enrolled speakers north of the Border to deliver workshops and talks for school staff, parents, and pupils. The move comes amid ongoing concerns about the use of smartphones and social media among young people

The charity is staging its first event this weekend, delivering a bespoke workshop for pupils aged 11 to 13 attending the prep school at Fettes College, along with their parents and teachers. The organisation hopes to deliver similar events at other private schools and local authority establishments in Edinburgh and further afield.

Papaya has warned of the mental impact of exposing children to smartphones and social media. Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty | Getty Images

The workshop is aimed at young people who are at an age where the pressure to have an online presence and use smartphones regularly is growing. Dr Davies said the emphasis was educating them about the healthy use of devices.

“I’ll be talking about the impact of social media on their mental health and their self esteem, and how they can get unrealistic expectations of life and other people through their life online,” she told The Scotsman.

“It’s really designed to get them to think about their relationship with their devices, how it might impact them now and in the future, and looking at strategies to reduce their tech use together with their friends.

“Some of it addresses online safety, but it’s more than that - it’s about how they can improve their wellbeing and their mental health, and talking to parents about the relationship between screen time and mental health, and positive solutions.

Dr Susie Davies, founder of the Papaya charity. Picture: Contributed | Contributed

“I passionately believe that if we’re educated and empowered, there’s something both parents and students can do about it, either by delaying the introduction of a child’s first smartphone, or offering practical tips for how they can implement change if they already have a phone.”

Fettes already has a mobile phone policy in place that it says grants pupils more independence as they get older, reducing the distraction of the devices “while understanding their place in modern society”.

Mobile phones are not allowed in the prep school, while in years 9 to 11, devices are handed in to staff during the school day and again during prep and overnight. Pupils in years 12 to 13 are allowed phones, but they are not to be used around campus.

Charlie Minogue, head teacher of the prep school at Fettes, described technology as “both a blessing and a curse for our children”. She said the key was to make “informed and deliberate decisions”, and build knowledge and good habits in young people. “We have invited Susie and our other speakers to Fettes in the hope that there is power in school and parents working together having heard the same messages,” he said.

Only last month, two Edinburgh schools became the first local authority establishments in Scotland to implement strict crackdowns on the use of smartphones, requiring pupils to store the devices in lockable pouches.