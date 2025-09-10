The 10 toughest UK universities to get into - with two Scottish universities on list

Students with stellar grades find themselves competing against thousands of equally qualified candidates for a handful of spots every year.

At some universities, like Oxford and Cambridge, acceptance has become so rare that students feel receiving an offer is “almost impossible”.

A new comprehensive analysis, from Uni Compare, identified which UK universities have become the most selective.

Owen O'Neill, founder of Uni Compare, said: “These figures demonstrate the incredible global reputation UK universities have built.

Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

“Students worldwide recognise the exceptional quality of education these institutions provide, which naturally creates intense competition for places.”

This analysis examined the top 25 most competitive UK universities based on 2024-2025 admission data, focusing on acceptance rates, application volumes, and International Baccalaureate score requirements.

The full list of the top ten universities, ranked from the lowest acceptance rate to the highest, is below:

1 . London School of Economics (LSE) - 6.7% LSE has a 6.7 per cent acceptance rate. The London School of Economics and Political Science, which was established in 1895, received 26,445 applications but only admitted 1,733 students. | PA Photo Sales

2 . University College London (UCL) - 8.9% UCL has an 8.9 per cent acceptance rate. The public research university, which is in London, received 79,082 applications but only admitted 7,001 students. This London powerhouse receives nearly four times more applications than Cambridge, making it statistically harder to enter despite requiring the same 38 IB score as Oxford. | PA Photo Sales

3 . Imperial College London - 10.6% Imperial College London has a 10.6 per cent acceptance rate. Imperial College, which is a university that focuses on science, technology, engineering, medicine, and business, received 32,887 applications but only admitted 3,483 students. | SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett Photo Sales

4 . University of Edinburgh - 11% The University of Edinburgh has an 11 per cent acceptance rate. The Scottish university had 66,292 applications but only 7,302 of students were admitted. | PA Photo Sales