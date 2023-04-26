A study has revealed which retro Mario games will earn gamers the most cash if they trade them in.

Since making his debut in arcade game Mario Bros in 1983, Italian plumber has become one of the most famous gaming characters in history – featuring in dozens of games.

Inspired by the release of the new Super Mario Bros movie the experts at troubleshooting website GamesErrors.com have analysed data from second-hand retailer CeX to see which retro Mario titles could be traded for the highest amount in cash.

And it turns out that selling just a couple of old games you haven’t played for years could net you enough to buy a new console.

Here are the Mario games you should be searching your cupboards, drawers and shelves for.

1 . Paper Mario The Nintendo 64 title of Paper Mario could earn you a whopping £247 for trading in. The first game in the Paper Mario series was released internationally in 2001. A mint-condition version of the title is tough to get hold of nowadays, with a price point to prove it.

2 . Mario Party 3 Coming in second place is another Nintendo 64 title Mario Party 3. A mint version of the title can be traded in currently for £162, with the game even fetching £84 completely unboxed.

3 . Mario Tennis Third place goes to the original version of Mario's Tennis, released in 1995 on Nintendo's short-lived Virtual Boy console. A mint condition version of the game can get you a solid £126 for trading in.

4 . Mario's Time Machine Mario's Time Machine comes in fourth place on the list, specifically the version for the Super NES, with the game seeing releases on Windows, MS-DOS and the original NES. Trading the Super NES version in can get you £110 currently.