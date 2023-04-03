The reviews are rolling in for the highly anticipated new Super Marios Bros movie – here’s when it is released in UK cinemas and which stars are voicing the cast.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year. Cr: Universal Pictures

Directed by the duo of Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, Universal Pictures announced its release last year as one of the surprise announcements at the New York COmic Con and is the first Super Mario Bros movie since the poorly received 1993 film of the same name.

The film is set to serve as an origin story for the popular brothers Mario and Luigi, with the former starting as struggling plumber from the streets of Brooklyn when he is suddenly plunged into to the world of the Mushroom Kingdom and embarks on a quest to save his Luigi with the help of Princess Peach.

However, the ‘big-bad’ of the Kingdom, Bowser, has other ideas as he aims to stop Mario and plans to conquer the world once and for all.

Super Mario Bros cast

The film has a whole host of Hollywood A-listers voicing the animated characters. Chris Pratt (Guardians Of The Galaxy) takes the lead as Mario, with Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu) is Princess Peach.

Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia) is Mario’s right hand man Luigi, with Jack Black (School Of Rock) voices Bowser. Alongside them is Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Khary Payton as the Penguin King, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Charles Martinet as Mario’s Dad, Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike, Rino Romano as Uncle Tony, John DiMaggio as Uncle Arthur, Jessica DiCicco as Mario’s Mum and funny man Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong.

Super Mario Bros movie reviews

Reviews of the new Mario Bros film have been rolling in and, as per early Google reviews, the early signs are good, with 95% of user’s liking the film at the time of writing.

We are still waiting on highly respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes to release their reviews, however, we do have Fandango's Erik Davis thoughts on the film, with Davis saying the film is “ultimate love letter to every era of Mario” while he added that he “loved the humour and especially Jack Black’s Bowser”.

Elsewhere Andre Segers from GameXplain's was full of praise for the Super Mario Bros. Movie, calling it "an utterly delightful thrill ride" despite its "somewhat shallow plot:”

We will have more reviews as they come, so be sure to check back over the next few days.

Super Mario Bros UK release, runtime and age rating

The new animated Super Mario Bros movie will be released UK wide on Wednesday 5 April, with a runtime of one hour and 32 minutes. The action adventure has been handed a rating of PG for mild violence, threat.