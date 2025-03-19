The world of celebrity is awash with money - with many top singers, actors and sporting heroes becoming seriously wealthy.

Add in the inevitable advertising deals, shrewd investments and business interests and these well kent faces can amass some of the world’s biggest fortunes.

Of course it helps if you marry somebody rich and famous, but when two equally well known figures get spliced they also combine fortunes.

A new study, conducted by QR Code Generator, has compiled the ultimate couples rich list.

Here are the top 10 pairs of spouses when it comes to how much money they have in the bank.

1 . Beyoncé and Jay-Z Beyoncé and Jay-Z place first, with a combined net worth of £2 billion. The couple have earned their wealth through highly successful albums, tours, and various business ventures. Jay-Z's investments in companies like Tidal and Armand de Brignac champagne have undoubtedly boosted the pair's fortune. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

2 . Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Rihanna and A$AP Rocky secure the second spot with a combined net worth of £1 billion. Rihanna's success extends beyond music; her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line and Savage X Fenty lingerie brand have contributed substantially to her assets, making her one of the wealthiest female musicians worldwide. | Getty Images

3 . Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Ranking third are Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, with a combined net worth of £424 million. Ellen's long-standing career in television, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show, alongside Portia's acting roles, have solidified their status as one of Hollywood's power couples. | Getty Images for RH

4 . Victoria and David Beckham In fourth place, Victoria and David Beckham have a combined net worth of £347 million. David's soccer career and endorsements, along with Victoria's success as a fashion designer and former Spice Girl, have kept them among the richest celebrity couples. | Getty Images