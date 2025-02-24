Campaign for Scottish bowls champion to be recognised by prestigious award
A politician is lobbying for a Scottish bowls champion to be considered for a prestigious BBC award ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow next year.
Harriet Cross has written to BBC Sport urging them to include Inverurie's record-breaking world bowls champion Jason Banks on the shortlist for Sports Personality of the Year.
The Gordon and Buchan MP has contacted the director of BBC Sport, Alex Kay-Jelski, calling on the Garioch bowler’s achievements to be recognised.
Ms Cross said awarding Mr Banks a place on the SPOTY shortlist would “elevate the sport’s visibility to a larger audience” and encourage more people to take up bowls.
The Inverurie bowler created history by winning the men’s singles, men’s pairs and mixed pairs at last week’s World Indoor Bowls Championship.
Mr Banks defeated Robert Paxton 10-4, 11-9 in the final at Potters Resorts in Hopton-on-Sea near Great Yarmouth to become the first player to hold all three indoor titles at once.
It means Mr Banks has won all four World Bowls Tour’s events, having also tasted success at the Scottish International Open.
In her letter to the director of BBC Sport, Ms Cross said: “I am writing to ask for your support in nominating Jason Banks for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards 2025.
“I believe Jason’s incredible achievements in the world of bowls, particularly his recent triumph at the World Indoor Bowls Championship, make him a deserving candidate for this.
“As we look ahead to the 2026 Commonwealth Games, where bowls will proudly be featured as one of the 10 sports, Jason’s remarkable achievements present a unique opportunity to elevate the sport’s visibility to a larger audience.
“Jason’s inclusion in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year shortlist would be an excellent opportunity to highlight not just his personal successes, but also the sport as a whole and encourage more people to take up the sport.
“I strongly believe that Jason, who is described as the future of bowls by Paul Foster MBE, deserves recognition by the BBC Sports Personality of the Year.”
