Campaign for Scottish bowls champion to be recognised by prestigious award

Harriet Cross has called on the BBC to recognise the achievements of Jason Banks

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A politician is lobbying for a Scottish bowls champion to be considered for a prestigious BBC award ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow next year.

Harriet Cross has written to BBC Sport urging them to include Inverurie's record-breaking world bowls champion Jason Banks on the shortlist for Sports Personality of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gordon and Buchan MP has contacted the director of BBC Sport, Alex Kay-Jelski, calling on the Garioch bowler’s achievements to be recognised.

Ms Cross said awarding Mr Banks a place on the SPOTY shortlist would “elevate the sport’s visibility to a larger audience” and encourage more people to take up bowls.

The Inverurie bowler created history by winning the men’s singles, men’s pairs and mixed pairs at last week’s World Indoor Bowls Championship.

Mr Banks defeated Robert Paxton 10-4, 11-9 in the final at Potters Resorts in Hopton-on-Sea near Great Yarmouth to become the first player to hold all three indoor titles at once.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means Mr Banks has won all four World Bowls Tour’s events, having also tasted success at the Scottish International Open.

Jason Banks has done something no other bowler ever has. | Bowls Scotland

In her letter to the director of BBC Sport, Ms Cross said: “I am writing to ask for your support in nominating Jason Banks for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards 2025.

“I believe Jason’s incredible achievements in the world of bowls, particularly his recent triumph at the World Indoor Bowls Championship, make him a deserving candidate for this.

“As we look ahead to the 2026 Commonwealth Games, where bowls will proudly be featured as one of the 10 sports, Jason’s remarkable achievements present a unique opportunity to elevate the sport’s visibility to a larger audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jason’s inclusion in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year shortlist would be an excellent opportunity to highlight not just his personal successes, but also the sport as a whole and encourage more people to take up the sport.