Comedy Rich List 2025: Here are the 17 wealthiest comedians on the planet - Ricky Gervais net worth

They're amongst the most famous people in the world - with their lives dedicated to making us chuckle.

And the leading lights of the comedy industry can earn millions of dollars from chat shows, television programmes and movies.

Add in money-spinning tours, advertising and sponsorship deals, and shrewd investments , and these funny people can become seriously wealthy.

For this list we're only including people who have made the majority of their cash from comedy, rather than those who have a looser connection with the industry - so, for example, Byron Allen ($800 million) doesn't make the list as he is primarily a television producer. Meanwhile we’ve left out South Park creators Matt Stone ($700 million) and Trey Parker ($600 million) as they are predominantly writers rather than performers.

That being said, here are the 17 richest comedians in the world in 2025, according to CelebrityNetWorth .

1 . Jerry Seinfeld Seinfeld is one of the most popular sitcoms of all time - with nine seasons of the so-called 'show about nothing' following the adventures of Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer. It's the main reason that Jerry Seinfeld is the richest comedian on the planet - with an estimated fortune of $900 million.

2 . Ellen DeGeneres Winner of a remarkable 33 Daytime Emmy Awards for her self-titled chat show, Ellen DeGeneres also starred in her own sitcom as well as acting, performing comedy, writing books and presenting. It's earned her around $500 million.

3 . Jay Leno Third on our list is former standup comedian Jay Leno, who became king of the chat shows as host of NBC's The Tonight Show from 1992-2009, swiftly followed by primetime talk show The Jay Leno Show. His huge popularity has built him a fortune of approximately $450 million.

4 . Kevin Hart Equally at home on stage performing comedy or on a movie set, Kevin Hart has released a slew of television comedy specials and albums, as well as starring in blockbusters like Jumanji, Little Fockers and Central Intelligence. He's worth around $450 million.