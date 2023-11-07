The former Lenabo Airship Station, established in 1915 as a base for airships to patrol the North Sea during the First World War, sits within the property

An almost 900-acre Aberdeenshire forest encompassing a former military site from which airships used to defend the North Sea during World War One is for sale.

Lenabo Forest, near Peterhead, is on the market in two lots or as a whole for offers over £3.95 million. The plot is an extremely productive, high-class forest with impressive timber yields, property agent Goldcrest Land & Forestry Group said.

Lenabo Forest, near Peterhead, is on the market for offers over £3.9m (pic: Goldcrest Land & Forestry Group)

The mixed age commercial forest extends to 890.62 acres and is well located for timber processors and north-east seaports.

The former Lenabo Airship Station, established in 1915 as a base for airships to patrol the North Sea during the First World War, sits within the property. It played an important role in the strategic network protecting the British coastline.

Most of the buildings were demolished after the station closed in 1920, but the main 9.83ha footprint is classified as a scheduled ancient monument, which has been clear felled and is to be left unplanted.

Also on the market is the Drum Estate Woodlands, a diverse portfolio of 14 woodlands extending to 400 acres near Banchory (pic: Goldcrest Land & Forestry Group)

Jock Galbraith, of Goldcrest, said: “Lenabo is a good quality commercial forest, which is planted on productive soils and well located for timber processors and sea ports in the north-east. As a high yielding forest, it will produce substantial timber reserves for the future.”

He highlighted the tax efficiency of forestry assets, adding: “Income from timber sales is tax free, there is no inheritance tax payable on commercial forests and there is no CGT to pay on timber gains when forests are sold.”

Mr Galbraith added: “As well as being a prime forest with strong investment prospects, Lenabo also has a fascinating World War One history.”

Also available for sale in Aberdeenshire is a diverse portfolio of 14 woodlands extending to 400 acres near Banchory.

The Drum Estate Woodlands comprise amenity and commercial woods, mid-rotation and mature crops, land for restocking and development potential. It is available for sale as a whole for offers over £1.12m or in five lots.

