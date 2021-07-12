Work gets underway on affordable homes in historic West Lothian commuter town

Chris Sinnet (senior site manager) and Lynsey Fotheringham (head of housing, West Lothian Housing Partnership). Picture: Ian Georgeson Photography

The mix of cottage flats and three-bedroom terraced homes will form part of the wider Queenswood development in Linlithgow. Each home will benefit from access to electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The properties are being built by Cala Homes (East) on behalf of West Lothian Housing Partnership (WLHP), which is part of Wheatley Group. It is expected that the first tenants will move into their new homes in winter 2022.

Alasdair Hughes, land manager for Cala Homes (East), said: “Our Queenswood development is a perfect example of a modern new build project, delivering popular private family homes, alongside well-built and carefully designed affordable homes.

“Starting work on behalf of WLHP is a milestone for the site – and will soon see families make these properties their home.”

The housebuilder launched Queenswood, which is on the eastern edge of the historic town, in October 2020 with two five-bedroom showhomes.

Recent data revealed that almost 8,000 new applications for social housing have been received by West Lothian Council in the last three years.

David Fletcher, Wheatley Group director of development said: “I’m delighted to see work starting on these new homes which will help meet the high demand for affordable homes in Linlithgow.

“These 14 homes are part of over 200 affordable homes we’re building in the next two years across the region. We’re proud to be working with our partners, including West Lothian Council and the Scottish Government, to build homes and communities people can be proud to live in across West Lothian.”

