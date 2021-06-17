Cala launches The Waverley at Ravelrig Heights and sales suite at Cammo Meadows

The Waverley

Boasting more than 3,700 sq ft of space, grand electric gates and a generous rear garden, The Waverley house type is the quintessential luxury home for family living.

The showhome is situated in a quiet crescent, The Avenue, which is an exclusive collection of eight properties to the west of Cala’s Ravelrig Heights development in the leafy village of Balerno, eight miles from Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rural village is surrounded by rolling countryside and idyllic views – indeed, spectacular vistas across South Queensferry and the Forth crossings can be enjoyed from the development.

CALA Homes' Ravelrig Heights development

The five-bedroomed Waverley, available at plots 41 and 42, is priced at £1,215,000 and is every bit as grand as its price tag suggests.

A double-door entrance way opens straight into a double-height hallway featuring an impressive split-gallery staircase.

On the ground floor is a generous open-plan kitchen area, across 94 sq ft, with Siemens appliances, including a touch-control induction hob and dishwasher.

A sizable island with pop-up sockets and USB ports, as well as striking bi-folding doors opening on to the south-facing garden, makes it a great space in which to entertain.

The Waverley house type staircase

A large formal lounge also opens up to the rear patio, while a study and spacious dining room are to the front. There is a WC and separate utility room, as well as ample storage space.

Upstairs, the master bedroom has a walk-in dressing space as well as an ensuite, while two of the other five doubles are also ensuite.

The grand first-floor gallery incorporates outdoor space, with double doors opening up to a balcony at the front of the house.

A detached double garage contains a recreation room and shower room.

The Montrose lounge

The launch of the showhome follows the opening of Cala’s sales suite at its Cammo Meadows development to Edinburgh’s north-west, with showpiece house types The Mallaig and The Montrose on show at the start of this month.

Philip Hogg, sales and marketing director with Cala Homes (East), says: “The launch of a showhome always brings a palpable sense of excitement – a chance to welcome prospective buyers to a development and get a glimpse of their potential future family base.

“To launch three of our largest, most sumptuous homes in two sought-after locations just a fortnight apart feels really special. Both Ravelrig Heights and Cammo Meadows have been very popular developments and both continue to sell well. The launch of these showhomes in such quick succession, shows a real confidence in the market.

“Our design teams have produced amazing homes which really showcase the product available and I’d urge anyone interested to book their appointment.”

The family area of The Montrose

The Avenue is located within the development’s final phase and offers easy access to Edinburgh Airport, excellent schooling and sports clubs.