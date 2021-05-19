Wheatley unveils five-year plan to build 5,500 social and 'mid-market' rental homes across Scotland

The company’s ambitious plans represent one of the largest affordable house-building programmes in the UK. Wheatley has already built more than 4,000 homes in the last five years.

Despite the lockdown restrictions on the construction industry, last year the firm completed 413 new homes in Glasgow, West Lothian, West Dunbartonshire, Edinburgh and Dumfries & Galloway – with 329 homes for social rent and 84 for mid-market rent.

Tom Barclay, group director of property and development, said: “We’re delighted with the progress of our new-build programme, especially during one of the most challenging years for the construction industry.

Construction work continues on 146 new homes at Queens Quay, Clydebank.

“Our continued investment in affordable housing allows us to make a real contribution to housing at a national level. This type of investment is only possible due to our size and scale and by working with our strategic partners, including local authorities and the Scottish Government.

“Our new-build programme has already made a real and lasting difference to communities all over Scotland, and the new homes we’re building will help transform the lives of those who live in them,” he added.

Almost 700 new homes are due to be completed this year across south and central Scotland, from Glasgow to Dumfries, Edinburgh to Clydebank and Livingston to Stranraer. These sites include 146 West Lothian Housing Partnership homes in Almondvale, Livingston.

At West Craigs in Edinburgh, Dunedin Canmore will start work this autumn on Wheatley’s largest new-build project, which will see more than 300 homes built over the next five years.

