Scotland will appoint a Space Envoy in bid to capture £4 billion of the global market, the government will announce today.

Business Minister Richard Lochhead will announce in a speech at Space-Comm Expo in Glasgow that Daniel Smith will take up the newest post in the Scottish Government’s international business network.

Smith’s role - an initial two year posting with the possibility of two further years - will focus on identifying new business and investment opportunities.

Smith said: "It's a pivotal time for Scotland's fast-growing space sector. Our thriving commercial space sector - actively supported by government agencies and academia - is delivering exciting and new business and career opportunities.

“One particular area for future growth is through international partnerships that enable local companies to operate on the global stage while attracting inward investment to enhance Scotland's space sector and to enhance economic growth.

"I'm excited to help connect Scotland's commercial space players with business opportunities overseas. With Europe-leading technology, Scotland has the technical competence, as well as a sustainable strategic vision, to play an expanding role in the global space economy."

Smith is a serial space entrepreneur and has already been involved in the founding of five space firms in the past seven years. These include AstroAgency - a global space communications company supporting 70 private and public space organisations. He is also involved in a spaceport design company, and a European launch vehicle firm based in Scotland.

Lochhead said: “The creation of the Space Envoy role is another indication of how quickly the sector is growing and of how importantly the Scottish Government regards its contribution to the economy.

“The Scottish Government has an ambition to capture £4bn of the global space market and Daniel Smith’s entrepreneurial background will help Scottish businesses forge strategic partnerships and identify new opportunities.”

He added that the number of space-related companies based in Scotland has risen 25 per cent in a year, and the sector’s income has increased 65 per cent over the same time period.