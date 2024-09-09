How Scotland could become one of Europe's leading space nations

Scotsman

The event will take place over two days in Glasgow

Industry leaders, international delegations and experts from across government, aerospace and other sectors are to gather in Glasgow this week for Scotland’s biggest ever space industry event. The inaugural Space-Comm Expo Scotland, which starts on Wednesday, will feature 70 exhibitors, 3,000 attendees, and 100 speakers including Ministers from the UK and Scottish Government, UK Space Agency and the European Space Agency.

The Scottish space industry is one of the fastest growing in the world. Scotland builds more satellites than any other country in Europe, is home to multiple spaceports and launch operators, world leading data analysis capabilities, and universities excelling in science, engineering, cyber, robotics and AI.

Ian Murray, secretary of state for Scotland, said: "This is an exciting time for the Scottish space sector. Space-Comm Expo Scotland, supported by the UK Government through the UK Space Agency, is a fantastic opportunity to bring together government, industry leaders, innovators, and academia to discuss how we accelerate the growth of Scotland’s space sector and enhance our position on the global stage.

“This important industry already plays a vital role in our economy and employs thousands of people across the country."

Richard Lochead, business minister at the Scottish Government, Business Minister, said: "It is hugely exciting that Space-Comm Expo, the largest gathering of the industry ever seen in Scotland, is coming to Glasgow. It will provide the perfect opportunity to showcase our talents, skills and technology helping place us at the forefront of new, ground-breaking discoveries.

“With the Scottish space sector growing quickly while already supporting around 8,000 jobs, we are poised to capture £4 billion of the global space market, becoming one of Europe's leading space nations. The Scottish Government is committed to unlocking further opportunities, investments and collaborations that will support our hugely exciting space sector."

Dr Paul Bate, chief executive of the UK Space Agency, said: “Space-Comm Expo Scotland is a new and important event in Glasgow that will showcase the growing value of the space sector to the economy, the environment, and our daily lives. I’m looking forward to sharing an update on our work to drive innovation and unlock the benefits of space as part of the conference programme, and to meeting with the companies, researchers and public bodies who are shaping the future of this fast-growing industry in Scotland, and across the UK.”

Space-Comm Expo Scotland will feature a two day programme with keynote speakers, panel sessions, workshops, networking opportunities and exhibitors showcasing the latest technologies and innovations.

Highlights include orbital launch vehicles manufactured by Orbex, small satellites designed by AAC Clyde Space, satcom communications with Celestia, spacecraft data-handling with Star-Dundee, 3D aerospace printing showcased by CRP Technology, and space debris and robotics simulations with Technia.