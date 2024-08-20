Space-Comm Expo Scotland will be the biggest space industry event ever held in Scotland - debating the future of an industry which could be worth $1.8 trillion (£1.4 trillion) in next 10 years

The future of the space industry and Scotland’s place in it will be the focus of next month’s Space-Comm Expo event in Glasgow.

More than 3,000 attendees including leaders and experts from government, defence and business including the CEO of the UK Space Agency Dr Paul Bate with gather at SEC Glasgow on September 11-12.

Scotland is already home to more than 180 space companies, research institutions and space ports. More satellites are built here than in any other European country.

Bate will be a keynote speaker at the event, alongside European Space Agency’s Space Exploration Director David Parker, Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray, and Executive Director of Space Scotland Dr Hina Khan.

The event hosted by former Virgin Galactic President Will Whitehorn, now executive chair of Space-Comm Expo.

Space-Comm Expo Scotland will feature an exciting programme across the two days with multiple speaker theatres, panel sessions, roundtables, workshops and 1-2-1 networking opportunities. Keynote speakers include CEO of the UK Space Agency Dr Paul Bate | Hayley Bray Photography

Director of Championing Space at the UK Space Agency, Professor Anu Ojha said: “Events like Space-Comm Expo Scotland play a vital role in bringing together the people and businesses who will write the next chapter in the growth story of Scotland’s space sector.

“Glasgow is a global hub for small satellite manufacturing and data applications, while companies and universities across Scotland are playing major roles in some of the most complex and important space missions, supporting thousands of jobs.”

Ojha added that there will be ‘huge opportunities’ as Scottish spaceports count down to first vertical launches.

Scottish Investment Minister Tom Arthur said: “It’s a fantastic endorsement of the country’s rapidly growing space industry and a great opportunity to showcase the talent, innovation and facilities it has to offer.”

Arthur added that space business is a ‘strategically important’ sector.

The Space-Comm Expo Scotland programme includes discussions on AI and space sustainability, in-orbit servicing, responsible and sustainable practices as well as showcases for new technology.

Exhibitors will include Lockheed Martin, Jacobs, Star Dundee, Zeiss Group and AAC Clyde Space.