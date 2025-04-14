“The debate over returning to the office full-time versus continuing to work in a hybrid way has been a heated topic in recent months” – Keith Mason, Hays

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearly half of workers in Scotland would consider quitting if their organisation mandated a full return to the office, a new survey has suggested.

Women, at 58 per cent, are more likely to leave their position than men - 42 per cent - if they had to give up hybrid working, according to the new research from recruitment giant Hays. The survey, based on 8,000 responses from employers and professionals across the UK, reveals that some 77 per cent of people are currently working in a hybrid manner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those offering hybrid working across Scotland, most employers allow staff to choose how many days they work remotely - 28 per cent - followed by 23 per cent who require their staff to be in the workplace three days a week.

Since the pandemic, more people are working from home full-time or on a more flexible, hybrid basis.

Looking ahead, only 6 per cent of employers in Scotland have plans to mandate a return-to-office (RTO) in the next six months. Roughly two-thirds of employers across the UK (66 per cent) have concerns that a push to return to the office would cause a backlash from their employees.

Scotland professionals say the top factor that would impact their decision to return to the office on a more regular basis is the cost of commuting (69 per cent), as working in the office full-time would increase commuting costs for 83 per cent of workers, the impact being more significant on women than men.

Keith Mason, director at Hays Scotland, said: “The debate over returning to the office full-time versus continuing to work in a hybrid way has been a heated topic in recent months. Three days in the office tends to be the norm, however, we’re seeing many larger organisations here beginning to consider increasing RTO days to four, with some full-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the face of an evolving work landscape, Scotland’s employers need to be more creative with flexible working arrangements that go beyond the conventional remote and hybrid models. By adopting innovative approaches, businesses can foster a more engaged and productive workforce, while employees enjoy a better work-life balance.

“For many employers, making a full-time return-to-work policy compulsory may put them at risk of losing top talent, as the research illustrates how highly professionals still value the option to work remotely.”

Research last month revealed that the rise in flexible working prompted by the pandemic was “huge” and here to stay in Scotland.

The study, which examined working practices five years on from the first week of the 2020 Covid lockdowns, showed that levels of flexible working had stabilised with 67 per cent of Scottish workers saying they now used some form of flexible working in their role, up from 46 per cent pre-pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research, by social consultancy and training business Flexibility Works, also revealed that hybrid working - regularly combining the home and the office - remains popular with 77 per cent of office or desk-based workers able to work hybrid and remotely.