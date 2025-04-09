Scotland’s businesses want more office time despite hybrid working productivity boost

New research from leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK finds that businesses in Scotland who have adopted a hybrid working approach believe it has boosted their people's productivity and wellbeing, yet many are still keen for their people to spend more time in the office than they do currently.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm's latest Business Outlook Tracker, which surveyed mid-sized businesses across Scotland, finds that 37% of companies are currently adopting a hybrid working approach. Of these, the majority believe that the approach is adding significant value to their business and their people, including:

95% believe that it has boosted their people’s productivity

100% believe that it has positively impacted their people’s wellbeing

100% believe that their people prefer a hybrid working approach

100% believe that hybrid working is beneficial for their business

Despite these benefits, the majority (95%) of these respondents are still keen that their people spend more time in the office than they are currently. This may be due to a recognition that in-person interactions can often be more beneficial for specific activities - in fact, over three quarters (90%) of the businesses who are currently adopting a hybrid approach say that it is impacting their ability to provide adequate support and development for younger or trainee employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Preston, Practice Leader for Grant Thornton UK in Scotland

Stuart Preston, Practice Leader for Grant Thornton UK in Scotland, said: "Across Scotland, we're seeing businesses embrace hybrid working while still valuing crucial in-person connections. This flexible approach boosts wellbeing and productivity, yet many organisations recognise that activities like mentoring younger talent thrive with face-to-face interaction. Finding the right balance is essential for businesses.