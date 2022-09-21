Wealth-manager Evelyn Partners signs up for space at flagship Glasgow office development

The business, which describes itself as an integrated wealth management and professional services group, said the move will strengthen its historic Glaswegian presence, having been formed via the merger of Tilney and Smith & Williamson, with the latter founded in the city in 1881.

It is taking 30,000 square feet at the building, which has made headlines for its green credentials and what it says is Scotland’s first rooftop running track, to create its second-largest office in the group after its new headquarters in Gresham Street, London. Some 350 staff will move in from two existing office locations in Glasgow’s St Vincent Street, while the space agreed will also allow for further expansion.

Evelyn Partners says moving to 177 Bothwell Street supports its 'ambitious' plans for continued expansion in Scotland. Picture: contributed.

Paul Frame is regional managing partner for Scotland and Northern Ireland at Evelyn Partners, which looks after £52.7 billion of assets for its wealth-management clients and £10bn for its customers in fund governance and administration.

He said: “Our new offices will provide a first-class working environment for our staff based in Glasgow and supports our ambitious plans for continued expansion in Scotland. The building’s location in the city centre, close to excellent transport links, makes it convenient for our clients to meet with our specialist teams and attend events.”

Neil Coxhead, chief executive of Evelyn Partners’ host ACD and fund-administration business, added: “Our host ACD and fund-administration business has its centre of excellence in Glasgow and the new office allows us to keep pace with our expansion plans.”

Stephen Lewis, MD of HFD Property Group, the developer of the building, commented: “Evelyn Partners is a great addition to our occupier line-up at 177 Bothwell Street – we look forward to welcoming the team to the building, once their fit-out work has completed. The strength and depth of our occupiers underlines the quality of 177 Bothwell Street, particularly its sustainability and wider [environmental, social and governance] features, with so many blue-chip, forward-thinking brands planning to operate from the building.”