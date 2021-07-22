300 staff at CBRE to relocate to Glasgow's biggest office building with rooftop running track

Almost 300 staff from the firm will be based at the 177 Bothwell Street development in the city centre following a deal to take the ground floor of the building, extending to almost 18,000 square feet.

The office scheme, which features a running track on its roof, is currently being developed by HFD Property Group and is due for completion in the fourth quarter of 2021. CBRE is expected to take occupation in April 2022.

A large section of 177 Bothwell Street has already been pre-let to occupiers including Virgin Money for its new headquarters, BNP Paribas, and HFD Group’s serviced offices business.

Several CBRE teams have been advising on the relocation and subsequent fit-out of the building including the office advisory and transactions team, the CBRE design hub and the project management, quantity surveying, sustainability and engineering services teams.

Miller Mathieson, managing director of CBRE Scotland, said: “Collaboration amongst our teams to bring the full power of our platform and services to enhance client outcomes is at the heart of our culture.

“This move will bring almost 300 members of staff together into one of the best buildings in Glasgow Its fantastic green credentials and wellness facilities underpin our commitment to the ESG [environmental, social and governance] agenda and will enhance the workplace experience for our people and help us attract and retain the very best talent in the market.

“The building design and fit out and tech credentials will help promote collaboration and agile working, supporting our adoption of hybrid working patterns aimed at improving productivity and efficiency.”

He added: “2021 is shaping up to be an exciting year as we partner with our clients across all sectors to take advantage of the projected recovery in our markets. We are actively recruiting in all areas right across the business and look forward to announcing new hires over the coming weeks and months.”

The firm’s advisory services business, based at Sutherland House on St Vincent Street; its property management accounting team, which operates from Pacific House on Wellington Street; and its global workplace solutions team, which is run from International House, Hamilton International Park, are set to relocate.

The “intelligent building management system” at 177 Bothwell Street will allow occupiers to arrive and reach their chosen floor – via reception, security turnstiles and lifts – without having to touch any part of the building’s exterior or interior.

It will also let visitors’ mobile devices be pre-accredited, allowing them to operate security gates and lifts with their smartphones. App-activated lighting will also remove the need to physically operate switches.

Michael McDowall, property director of HFD Property Group, said: “Adding CBRE – one of the world’s top property companies – to 177 Bothwell Street underlines our commitment to delivering a high-quality, occupier-focused building.

“With our investment in technology, people-centric design, and decision to embed sustainability throughout the building’s life cycle we are aiming to show what property can help businesses achieve in Glasgow, Scotland, and beyond, supporting them in the delivery of their own sustainability and wellbeing targets.”

