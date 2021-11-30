Transport Scotland downsizes in flit to new greener Glasgow HQ

The national transport agency will relocate its headquarters to HFD Group’s 177 Bothwell Street development. It has secured some 50,000 sq ft across two floors, reducing its office footprint from the 60,000 sq ft it currently occupies at Buchanan House in the city.

The flit comes as Transport Scotland’s lease at Buchanan House ends in November 2024.

Hugh Gillies, interim chief executive at Transport Scotland, said: “It is important for Transport Scotland to follow the vision set out in the national transport strategy and 177 Bothwell Street has the environmental credentials needed to help us deliver our climate change ambitions and will further our work on reaching net zero.

“Alongside this, we have also carefully considered value for money and the changing workstyles, supporting both office and home working, in our decision-making process. As a result, we have reduced our current space requirement needs and we will share this space with other public sector organisations.

“We look forward to moving to 177 Bothwell in the coming years, when our current lease comes to an end.”

Developers are touting the building’s green credentials, with energy for 177 Bothwell Street supplied by Blantyre Muir wind farm in South Lanarkshire, “ensuring it is 100 per cent renewable from an identified local source”.

They said occupiers were also set to benefit from the building’s energy efficiency rating, “leading to lower overall operational costs”.

Meanwhile, a range of safety enhancements has been introduced amid the pandemic, through touchless and smart building technologies. The building also features 395 cycle spaces and electric vehicle charging points.

An independent economic impact assessment concluded that the 313,000 sq ft development will generate £2.8 billion of gross value added (GVA) to the Scottish economy over 25 years. The office building was constructed on a site that lay vacant for nearly a decade.

Transport Scotland joins global infrastructure consulting firm Aecom, property adviser CBRE, and banking groups BNP Paribas and Virgin Money among 177 Bothwell Street’s occupiers.

Stephen Lewis, managing director of HFD Property Group, said: “Transport will be a critical part of how we decarbonise Scotland’s economy – it seems fitting that we can announce Transport Scotland’s move to Glasgow’s most sustainable office building following COP26.

“177 Bothwell Street is about delivering everything that modern occupiers need: sustainability, flexibility to expand through our serviced offices, smart building technology, accessibility by a range of transport methods, and digital connectivity. All of that is being delivered with value for money through the building’s efficiency in terms of space, energy, and running costs.”

Avison Young advised Transport Scotland on the deal, while HFD was represented by 177 Bothwell Street’s joint property agents Knight Frank and CBRE.

Transport Scotland is accountable to Parliament and the public through the Scottish Ministers. The body oversees the operation and improvement of the trunk road, ferry, canal and railway networks across Scotland, its islands and Prestwick Airport, as well as the national concessionary travel schemes and the provision of network traffic and travel information services.

