Village within ‘easy commuting distance’ of Edinburgh to get 256 new family homes

Planning consent has been given for a £68 million residential development that will provide more than 250 homes in a popular Fife commuter village.

Keelyside View, located off Sunnyside Road in Cairneyhill, which lies some three miles to the west of Dunfermline, will comprise a mix of 256 two, three, four, and five-bedroom family homes. The new development will feature 13 of Avant Homes’ house styles and include terraced, semi-detached and detached homes, as well as townhouses, the firm said.

Of the 256 homes, about a quarter have been designated as “affordable housing”. Prices for the properties are to be released at a later date.

A CGI showing the sort of house types to be built by Avant Homes Scotland at the new development in Cairneyhill, Fife.

The housebuilder said work at Keelyside View was scheduled to commence in July with the first residents expected to move into their new homes by autumn 2026. Over the years, Cairneyhill has become a popular commuter location not only for Dunfermline but also for workers in and around Edinburgh, particularly to the west of the city.

Avant Homes Scotland managing director Jim Wilkinson said: “As a business, our aim is to provide quality new homes for everyone in locations where people want to live. Our Keelyside View development is an excellent example of this and will deliver a range of practically designed energy-efficient homes at various price points for buyers.

“Living in Cairneyhill offers residents the best of urban and rural living, being close to the coast and within easy commuting distance of Edinburgh. We now look forward to beginning work at Keelyside View to deliver a thriving new community and homes for those looking to move in or to Cairneyhill.”

Edinburgh-based Avant Homes Scotland currently has ten live developments, including Craigowl Law in Dundee and Draffen Park in Stewarton. The housebuilder is part of the Avant Homes Group, which operates across Scotland, the north of England and the Midlands.

News of the Fife development comes just days after it emerged that a popular commuter town overlooking the Firth of Forth was set for a further 217 homes.

Cala Homes said it had secured detailed planning permission for the fourth and final phase of the Bridgewater Village development at South Queensferry. The latest phase completes the 980-home masterplan for the site, which lies between the approaches to the Forth Road Bridge and the Queensferry Crossing.

The overall plan involves delivering a mix of homes alongside “essential infrastructure” and community amenities such as a new primary school, care home and expansive green spaces. Cala said the milestone followed the successful delivery of previous phases, which have already introduced “active travel corridors” and key infrastructure improvements to the region.

