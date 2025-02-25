Historic Edinburgh commuter town with coastal views to gain further 217 new homes
A popular commuter town overlooking the Firth of Forth is set for a further 217 homes, with a quarter of them allocated to “affordable” housing.
Housebuilder Cala Homes said it had secured detailed planning permission for the fourth and final phase of the Bridgewater Village development at South Queensferry. The latest phase completes the 980-home masterplan for the site, which lies between the approaches to the Forth Road Bridge and the Queensferry Crossing.
The overall plan involves delivering a mix of homes alongside “essential infrastructure” and community amenities such as a new primary school, care home and expansive green spaces. Cala said the milestone followed the successful delivery of previous phases, which have already introduced “active travel corridors” and key infrastructure improvements to the region.
Derek Lawson, strategic land director at Cala Homes, said: “Securing planning permission for phase four of the Bridgewater Village development is a crucial step in realising our long-term vision for this masterplan. This phase will not only provide much-needed homes but also strengthen connectivity and enhance the wider community through ongoing infrastructure investment.”
One of the largest residential developments in the area surrounding Edinburgh, the Bridgewater Village masterplan includes a mix of private and affordable homes designed to “integrate seamlessly” with Queensferry.
Planning permission for phase four comes after an agreement was reached between Cala Homes and BP Pulse to create a new electric vehicle supercharging hub and fuel filling station alongside commercial space for a food retail outlet and restaurant. In addition to housing, Cala said it has committed substantial investment through section 75 contributions, supporting local education, healthcare and community facilities.
Lawson added: “We are committed to delivering a development that not only provides high-quality homes but also contributes meaningfully to the local area, ensuring long-term benefits for residents and businesses alike.”
The housebuilder said it was currently selling properties at Rosebury Wynd, comprising two and three-bedroom terraced houses, contemporary three and four-bedroom townhouses and a selection of two and three-bedroom apartments. The project has already delivered a new primary school and care home, as well as the realignment of the busy Builyeon Road and improved links to local transport networks.
