Hundreds of new family homes set for popular Fife commuter town next to River Forth

Work has kicked off on a major extension to a Fife commuter town that will provide hundreds of new homes, shops and sheltered housing.

Housebuilder Avant Homes Scotland said it would deliver 170 homes in Rosyth with a total development value of just under £44 million after acquiring a 16.5-acre site with planning permission off the coastal town’s Admiralty Road. Named Stewart’s Quarter, the development will comprise a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes. Stewart’s Quarter will form part of the Rosyth garden village master plan which will see the delivery of a mixed-use development comprising up to 390 homes, retail units, offices, sheltered housing and a care home.

Work has started at the Avant site and it is anticipated the first homes will be released for sale towards the end of March. A show home is due to open this September and the first residents are scheduled to move into their properties in October. Situated less than three miles to the south of Dunfermline next to the River Forth, Rosyth was founded as a garden city-style suburb and naval dockyard. It has become a popular location for commuters travelling into Edinburgh.

The new Stewart’s Quarter development in Rosyth will feature a range of detached and semi-detached properties. Prices will be released at a later date.

The housebuilder will be investing some £27m to deliver the development, supporting local businesses and communities over a five-year period. Edinburgh-based Avant Homes Scotland currently has nine live developments across Scotland.

Managing director Jim Wilkinson said: “We are very pleased to have been able to acquire what is an excellent residential development site in Rosyth. It is a great place to live which will be enhanced even further by the Rosyth Garden Village master plan.

“Our objective is to build quality new homes for everyone and our mix of practically designed, energy efficient properties at Stewart’s Quarter available at a range of price points will ably demonstrate that. We already have many enquiries from people wanting to live at the development and now we have started work it has stimulated further interest.”

Avant Homes Scotland is part of Avant Homes Group, which operates across Scotland, the north of England and the Midlands from eight regional operating businesses. At present, the group employs more than 600 people.

The company recently announced the sale of 306 new homes across eight developments to private rented housing provider Sigma Capital Group for almost £60m. Four of the developments are in north-east England, two in Yorkshire with the others in the East Midlands. For the year ended 30 June 2023, Avant Homes Group delivered 1,766 completions.