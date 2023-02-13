An American IT firm has officially expanded into Europe with the launch of an office in Glasgow boasting about ten staff, and with plans for further hires.

Invisors, which is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, provides initial deployment, optimisation and ongoing support services in the UK, Ireland, and North America for Workday's full suite of products, including staffing and financial management.

It has debuted its new premises on Queen Street in Scotland’s largest city after working with local partner organisations including Invest Glasgow, Scottish Development International, and Skills Development Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company, which recently received “milestone” partnership status from Workday to deliver the latter’s deployments in the UK and Ireland, added that it has now hired roughly 20 employees across the UK, half of whom are based in the firm’s Glasgow office, and it is targeting growth in employee numbers as it develops its presence in Europe.

Some of the UK based team - from left: Rob Dixon, Matt Smith, Lorna Casey, Oliver Greaves and Matt Lawrence - at the Workday Rising conference in Stockholm in November. Picture: contributed.

Matt Smith, operations lead for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Invisors, said: “I’m based in the Glasgow area, so was pleased that our due diligence indicated that [the city] would be a strong location for our plans. We have seen a lot of value so far in the local talent we have attracted and the support we have received from local partners.”

Anne Murray, inward investment manager at Invest Glasgow, praised the firm representing a “very positive addition” to the city’s business base, also stating: “In choosing Glasgow, Invisors recognise the quality and availability of a world-class talent pool, and we are also delighted that they have earmarked Glasgow for the UK headquarters for their graduate scheme.”

Mark Hallan, director of global investment at SDI, said: “Invisors is an innovative company enjoying rapid growth and it’s great news that the firm has chosen Glasgow to continue its global expansion. As part of our ‘Team Scotland’ approach to attracting inward investment, we’ve been pleased to work with our partners across the public sector to support Invisors with their decision to locate in Glasgow. The company’s presence in Scotland has steadily grown since the opening of the Glasgow office, demonstrating the talented workforce that exists in the local area.”