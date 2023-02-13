US IT group Invisors makes European debut with Glaswegian base, helped by the likes of Scottish Development International
An American IT firm has officially expanded into Europe with the launch of an office in Glasgow boasting about ten staff, and with plans for further hires.
By Emma Newlands
Invisors, which is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, provides initial deployment, optimisation and ongoing support services in the UK, Ireland, and North America for Workday's full suite of products, including staffing and financial management.
It has debuted its new premises on Queen Street in Scotland’s largest city after working with local partner organisations including Invest Glasgow, Scottish Development International, and Skills Development Scotland.
The company, which recently received “milestone” partnership status from Workday to deliver the latter’s deployments in the UK and Ireland, added that it has now hired roughly 20 employees across the UK, half of whom are based in the firm’s Glasgow office, and it is targeting growth in employee numbers as it develops its presence in Europe.
Matt Smith, operations lead for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Invisors, said: “I’m based in the Glasgow area, so was pleased that our due diligence indicated that [the city] would be a strong location for our plans. We have seen a lot of value so far in the local talent we have attracted and the support we have received from local partners.”
Anne Murray, inward investment manager at Invest Glasgow, praised the firm representing a “very positive addition” to the city’s business base, also stating: “In choosing Glasgow, Invisors recognise the quality and availability of a world-class talent pool, and we are also delighted that they have earmarked Glasgow for the UK headquarters for their graduate scheme.”
Mark Hallan, director of global investment at SDI, said: “Invisors is an innovative company enjoying rapid growth and it’s great news that the firm has chosen Glasgow to continue its global expansion. As part of our ‘Team Scotland’ approach to attracting inward investment, we’ve been pleased to work with our partners across the public sector to support Invisors with their decision to locate in Glasgow. The company’s presence in Scotland has steadily grown since the opening of the Glasgow office, demonstrating the talented workforce that exists in the local area.”
Marion Beattie, head of skills growth and inward investment at SDS, said: “People and skills are amongst the key elements businesses consider when deciding where to invest, and SDS is proud to work as part of Team Scotland in helping employers such as Invisors to locate here. Scotland offers a highly responsive skills and education system which is geared to meet the needs of employers, making us an attractive destination for inward investors.”