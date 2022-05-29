University of Stirling programme serves up £1.5m boost for food and drinks sales consultancy

A Clackmannanshire businessman is forecasting a £1.5 million turnover boost thanks to a growth scheme delivered by the University of Stirling Management School.

By Scott Reid
Sunday, 29th May 2022, 4:55 am

Graeme Clark, managing director of food and drinks sales consultancy Scot Serve, believes that he can now take his £2.5m-revenue business to £4m by 2025 using what he has learned in the course.

Help to Grow: Management is a 12-week programme, 90 per cent funded by the UK government, that trains managers across the UK to help small and medium-sized businesses develop growth strategies and improve performance. Stirling Management School, supported by accountancy and business advisory firm Johnston Carmichael, is one of four Scottish institutions offering the programme.

Clark, who has run his business with his wife Helen since 1996, said: “I’m spending the next three to four months restructuring according to what I’ve learned, which has been a revelation. “We’ve now come up with our mission, vision and values, which has been really useful for defining what we’re about.”

Graeme Clark, managing director of food and drinks sales consultancy Scot Serve, who has run the business with his wife Helen since 1996. Picture: Whyler Photos of Stirling

