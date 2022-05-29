University of Stirling programme serves up £1.5m boost for food and drinks sales consultancy

Graeme Clark, managing director of food and drinks sales consultancy Scot Serve, believes that he can now take his £2.5m-revenue business to £4m by 2025 using what he has learned in the course.

Help to Grow: Management is a 12-week programme, 90 per cent funded by the UK government, that trains managers across the UK to help small and medium-sized businesses develop growth strategies and improve performance. Stirling Management School, supported by accountancy and business advisory firm Johnston Carmichael, is one of four Scottish institutions offering the programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clark, who has run his business with his wife Helen since 1996, said: “I’m spending the next three to four months restructuring according to what I’ve learned, which has been a revelation. “We’ve now come up with our mission, vision and values, which has been really useful for defining what we’re about.”