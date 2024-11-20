Transforming disused industrial site could bring Scots into 'vibrant' new Edinburgh community

“This development is a positive step forward given Edinburgh’s stark housing needs, delivering attractive and efficient private homes and affordable properties” – Mike Andrews, Dundas Estates

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to breathe life into a disused Edinburgh industrial site and provide dozens of new homes have moved a step closer.

The proposed project would see the transformation of a brownfield site on the city’s Gorgie Road into a “vibrant residential community”, delivering 63 properties, including 22 affordable homes split between social rent and mid-market rent. The plans from property developer Dundas Estates are set to be considered by a City of Edinburgh Council planning committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bosses at the firm said the proposals for the 0.7-hectare site aligned with the Scottish Government’s national planning framework and Edinburgh’s City Plan 2030, which both emphasise the re-use of brownfield land as a priority amid the ongoing housing emergency.

An artist's impression of the proposed housing development on Edinburgh's Gorgie Road.

Previously used for industrial storage and domestic garages, the site would host three modern flatted blocks ranging from two to four storeys in height, designed with a “focus on sustainability, community connectivity and biodiversity enhancement”. Further features include rain gardens, energy-efficient designs and secure cycling facilities.

In addition to private and communal green spaces, the project envisages a civic space to “promote community interaction”. Existing garages serving adjacent tenement residents would also be replaced with upgraded facilities, “ensuring seamless integration with the surrounding area”.

Mike Andrews, land and development manager with Dundas Estates, said: “This development is a positive step forward given Edinburgh’s stark housing needs, delivering attractive and efficient private homes and affordable properties. By regenerating unused brownfield land, we aim to provide high-quality homes while enhancing the local environment and fostering a strong sense of community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In developing its proposals, Livingston-based Dundas brought together a number of consultants, including Edinburgh-based EMA Architecture + Design and Dunfermline-based civil engineering practice Bayne Stevenson Associates.

Situated in a “well-connected area” with public transport links and proximity to schools, parks, and shops, the development is expected to support local living and reduce reliance on cars, contributing to Edinburgh’s “20-minute” neighbourhood initiative. Pending approval, construction could begin early next year, with completion targeted for 2026. Dundas said it would keep the community informed throughout the process.

Earlier this year, a residential development in Shawfair, south of Edinburgh, was rescued from collapsed housebuilder Stewart Milne to be delivered by Dundas Estates. The firm completed the purchase of the site on the well-established Shawfair development six miles south of the capital. As a result, the construction of 59 properties, consisting of a mix of three to six-bed homes, was able to push ahead.

Meanwhile, new figures show that annual house price growth accelerated to 2.9 per cent in September. Across the UK, the average property value is £292,000, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad