“It will see the creation of a thriving village that can sustain the needs of local people for years to come” - Springfield MD Andy Curran

The first phase of an ambitious plan to build a new Scottish village could soon be underway after housing developers lodged planning proposals.

The Lingerwood development in Midlothian, near Newtongrage, is earmarked for around 1,000 homes and now Springfield Properties have designed the first 63 private homes.

The proposals are with Midlothian Council for consideration.

The development includes a mix of two, three, four and five bedroom homes and Springfield say this is the first application to feature the firm’s new styled properties.

Springfield Managing Director, Andy Curran, said: “We’re pleased to be celebrating this milestone in the Lingerwood development journey as we submit proposals for the first 63, energy efficient homes for people in Midlothian.

“This is especially the case as it’s the first application to feature our new house style range which will streamline our operations and offer the best choice for our customers.

“At Springfield, we are well versed in creating new sustainable communities and have already taken forward villages which prioritise green space, local facilities and supporting infrastructure in Dundee, Perth, Elgin and we’re at the early stages for a new village on the outskirts of Stirling.

“As with these villages, Lingerwood has been thoughtfully designed to create a well-connected community, embracing the 20-minute neighbourhood model which promotes local, sustainable living and ensures people can access local amenities, such as shops and play parks, easily.

“Lingerwood will see the creation of a thriving village that can sustain the needs of local people for years to come. It will be a best-in-class example of placemaking, and we are confident that it will complement nearby established residential areas that already have distinct identities.

“We have worked closely with Midlothian Council and local stakeholders on our plans and their feedback has been invaluable so far. We look forward to hearing the Council’s thoughts on these designs in the coming months.”

The concept of 20-minute neighbourhoods was spearheaded by Nicola Sturgeon as First Minister and continued in subsequent governments, but is not unique to Scotland.

The objective is to create areas where most of a resident’s needs can be met within a short walk, wheel or cycle of their home. The benefits, planners say, include reducing deprivation and bringing Scotland closer to net zero carbon emissions.

The news of proposals being brought forward to develop Lingerwood follow similar consultations about a new town in neighbouring East Lothian called Blindwells.

The site near Tranent already has overall planning consent for 1,600 homes as well as schooling, health facilities and shops. Housebuilders including Avant Homes and Bellway are involved in the project

Schemes at Blindwells and Lingerwood serve the growing demand for homes within commuting distance of Scotland’s capital, as house prices in Edinburgh push many first-time buyers or lower-earners out of the city.