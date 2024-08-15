Latest Scottish Government figures show that in the year ending September 2023 Scotland imported goods worth £32.3 billion from around the world.
That figure was a decrease of 8.3 per cent (£2.9 billion) from the year before - largely due to falling gas prices - compared to the UK overall, where imports increased by 2.2 per cent.
And it meant that Scotland exported more than it imported - with exports totalling £35.1 billion.
Here are the 10 types of goods that Scotland imported most off last year.
1. Gas
Natural gas is by quite some distance Scotland's top import. Last year we spend £6.9 billion on bringing it in - more than twice the total of the second placed import. | Canva/Getty Images
2. Power generating machinery
Second spot when it comes to goods imported into Scotland foes to power generating equipment. £3.2 billion was spent last year on the likes of wind turbines - up over a third from the year before. | Canva/Getty Images
3. Office machinery
Scotland imported £2.1 billion of office machinery last year - making it the third biggest import. It includes things like computers, photocopiers and printers. | Canva/Getty Images
4. Oil
It may seem odd for a country that actually exported £9.3 billion of oil last year, but Scotland also imported £1.6 billion of the black stuff last year - our fourth largest import. | Canva/Getty Images