Top Scottish Imports: Here are Scotland's 10 biggest imports - according to latest figures

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 15th Aug 2024, 13:03 BST

Latest figures show the items that Scotland relies on other countries to produce.

Latest Scottish Government figures show that in the year ending September 2023 Scotland imported goods worth £32.3 billion from around the world.

That figure was a decrease of 8.3 per cent (£2.9 billion) from the year before - largely due to falling gas prices - compared to the UK overall, where imports increased by 2.2 per cent.

And it meant that Scotland exported more than it imported - with exports totalling £35.1 billion.

Here are the 10 types of goods that Scotland imported most off last year.

Natural gas is by quite some distance Scotland's top import. Last year we spend £6.9 billion on bringing it in - more than twice the total of the second placed import.

1. Gas

Natural gas is by quite some distance Scotland's top import. Last year we spend £6.9 billion on bringing it in - more than twice the total of the second placed import.

Second spot when it comes to goods imported into Scotland foes to power generating equipment. £3.2 billion was spent last year on the likes of wind turbines - up over a third from the year before.

2. Power generating machinery

Second spot when it comes to goods imported into Scotland foes to power generating equipment. £3.2 billion was spent last year on the likes of wind turbines - up over a third from the year before.

Scotland imported £2.1 billion of office machinery last year - making it the third biggest import. It includes things like computers, photocopiers and printers.

3. Office machinery

Scotland imported £2.1 billion of office machinery last year - making it the third biggest import. It includes things like computers, photocopiers and printers.

It may seem odd for a country that actually exported £9.3 billion of oil last year, but Scotland also imported £1.6 billion of the black stuff last year - our fourth largest import.

4. Oil

It may seem odd for a country that actually exported £9.3 billion of oil last year, but Scotland also imported £1.6 billion of the black stuff last year - our fourth largest import.

