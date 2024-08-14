Some of Scotland's best international export partners.Some of Scotland's best international export partners.
Scottish Exports: Here are the 10 countries who import most goods from Scotland - including the Netherlands

By David Hepburn
Published 14th Aug 2024, 16:08 BST

These are the countries that drive Scotland’s export trade.

Latest Scottish Government figures show that in the year ending September 2023 Scotland exported goods worth £35.1 billion around the world.

I was down by a small amount on the year before (0.3 per cent) but showed a modest increase of 2.1 per cent compared to the same period in 2019.

Led by oil, drink (especially whisky), and energy generating machinery, some countries rely on Scotland more than others when it comes to imports - the top 10 accounting for two thirds of the total value of Scotland’s goods exports. 

Here are all 10, in order of value.

It may surprise some that the Netherlands is Scotland's top destination for goods - accounting for £6.9 billion in the last year. That's 20 per cent of all exports. Around three-quarters of that is oil, while the figure is likely inflated by the 'Rotterdam Effect' in that some goods arrive in the port city before going elsewhere.

1. Netherlands

It may surprise some that the Netherlands is Scotland’s top destination for goods - accounting for £6.9 billion in the last year. That's 20 per cent of all exports. Around three-quarters of that is oil, while the figure is likely inflated by the 'Rotterdam Effect' in that some goods arrive in the port city before going elsewhere. | Canva/Getty Images

The United States comes second, with £4 billion of exports - 11 per cent of the total. Excluding oil, it's out largest trading partner - thanks partly to whisky.

2. USA

The United States comes second, with £4 billion of exports - 11 per cent of the total. Excluding oil, it's out largest trading partner - thanks partly to whisky. | Canva/Getty Images

Responsible for £2.8 billion in exports from Scotland last year is Ireland - that's eight per cent of the total.

3. Ireland

Responsible for £2.8 billion in exports from Scotland last year is Ireland - that's eight per cent of the total. | Canva/Getty Images

Germany comes in joint third place, also welcoming £2.8 billion in Scottish exports last year.

4. Germany

Germany comes in joint third place, also welcoming £2.8 billion in Scottish exports last year. | Canva/Getty Images

