Some of Scotland's most famous exports.Some of Scotland's most famous exports.
Some of Scotland's most famous exports. | Canva/Getty Images

Scottish Exports: Here are Scotland's 10 biggest exports - according to latest figures

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 13th Aug 2024, 12:16 BST

Scotland’s exports are currently being led by North Sea Oil.

Latest Scottish Government figures show that in the year ending September 2023 Scotland exported goods worth £35.1 billion around the world.

I was down by a small amount on the year before (0.3 per cent) but showed a modest increase of 2.1 per cent compared to the same period in 2019.

From oil to fish, and machinery to whisky, here are the country’s 10 biggest exports.

The glory days of North Sea Oil may be behind us, but it's still Scotland's biggest export to the tune of £9.3 billion last year. That's nearly three twice the amount of our second largest export.

1. Oil

The glory days of North Sea Oil may be behind us, but it's still Scotland's biggest export to the tune of £9.3 billion last year. That's nearly three twice the amount of our second largest export. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Led by the Scotch Whisky industry, Scotland exported £5.6 billion of drink last year.

2. Drink

Led by the Scotch Whisky industry, Scotland exported £5.6 billion of drink last year. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Power generating machinery such us wind turbines are big business for Scotland, with exports of £3.1 billion. That's up nearly 25 per cent in the last three years.

3. Power generating machinery

Power generating machinery such us wind turbines are big business for Scotland, with exports of £3.1 billion. That's up nearly 25 per cent in the last three years. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
After a year in third spot, gas has dropped to fourth - with annual exports of £2.1 billion.

4. Gas

After a year in third spot, gas has dropped to fourth - with annual exports of £2.1 billion. | Canva./Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandScotch Malt Whisky Society