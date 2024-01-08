Sutherland Spaceport firm makes heavyweight hires ahead of 'incredible journey'

Phillip Chambers, CEO, Orbex and Miguel Belló Mora, executive chair, Orbex. Picture by Abermedia

Scottish space launch specialist Orbex has attracted two tech heavyweights as its chief executive and chairman as the company embarks on an “incredible journey”.

Scale-up expert Phillip Chambers joins the Forres-headquartered firm as its new chief executive while Miguel Belló Mora leaves his post as director general of the Spanish Space Agency to join Orbex as its executive chair.

Chambers joins with more than two decades of experience in building innovative businesses, scaling technology platforms for a number of European start-ups, including Gumtree, Peakon (acquired by Workday), and Qype (acquired by Yelp). He has already been part of the Orbex journey, becoming an investor in the firm’s series C funding round during which the company raised in excess of £40 million.

Belló Mora most recently held the role of director general of the Spanish Space Agency and Commissioner for the Aerospace Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation, where he oversaw a multi-billion euro programme for the Spanish aerospace sector.

Chambers said: “It’s a hugely exciting time to be joining Orbex and the global space industry as we look ahead to a significant period of growth for the business. As we progress towards the completion of the Sutherland Spaceport and our continuing work towards our first launch, we’re about to embark on an incredible journey. Orbex’s work is pivotal in making the UK a hub for European orbital launch, and after having already invested in the vision, I’m looking forward to focusing all my energy on driving Orbex towards the next phase of growth.”

Orbex is building a 19-metre long, two-stage rocket designed to transport small satellites into low orbit. The Orbex Prime design is powered by a renewable bio-fuel, which allows the rocket to reduce carbon emissions significantly compared to other similarly sized rockets.