The companies are working at two of a number of spaceports planned for Scotland

Scotland could become one of Europe’s leading destinations for commercial space flight activity, as a £6.7 million funding boost is given to two Scottish firms to develop environmentally friendly launch technologies.

Forres-based Orbex will receive over £3m from the UK Space Agency to help it create the world’s most environmentally friendly space rocket which could launch a dozen times a year from its “home” spaceport in Sutherland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World Explained newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, a further £3m will be granted to HyImpulse, a launch company working with SaxaVord Spaceport in Unst, Shetland.

Orbex Prime aims to be the world’s most environmentally friendly space rocket.

The funding was awarded using UK Space Agency contributions to the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Boost! Programme which aims to help companies develop world-leading space transportation services and bring them to market.

Orbex, an orbital launch services company, will undertake activities to ensure its reusable and environmentally friendly Prime rocket project is sustainable.

This will include activities to install a green propellant plant to manufacture a clean propane produced from renewable feedstocks such as plant and vegetable waste material which will be used on-site. Sutherland spaceport aims to be the first carbon-neutral spaceport in the world, both in its construction and operation.

The launch site will become the long-term "home” spaceport of Orbex and will see the launch of up to 12 orbital rockets per year of Prime, which is powered by the renewable biofuel which will be manufactured on site.

Martin Coates, chief executive of Orbex, said: “Orbex Prime will be the world’s most environmentally friendly space rocket, and a single launch of the rocket will produce up to 96 per cent less carbon emissions than comparable space launch systems using fossil fuels.

"This new funding will allow us to undertake activities to build the Ultra-Green Launch Complex at Sutherland Spaceport, from where we look forward to providing the small satellite industry with an option to launch direct from Europe.”

Highlands and Islands Enterprise anticipate that Sutherland Spaceport will support around 613 full-time equivalent posts throughout the wider Highlands and Islands, including an estimated 44 full-time equivalent posts at the site itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HyImpulse UK, based in Shetland, will receive nearly £3.4 million to undertake their Hybrid Propulsion Test Programme ahead of the proposed launch of their launch vehicle, named SL1, from SaxaVord Spaceport in Shetland. By 2030 HyImpulse aim to achieve carbon neutral operations including the use of synthesised paraffin fuel and using renewable energy sources.

As a result of the funding, in partnership with Adamant Composites HyImpulse will also establish a new UK-based joint venture called Carbon Launch Systems, to manufacture their carbon fibre Liquid Oxygen Tanks. HyImpulse anticipate that their UK operations will support up to 200 direct jobs in Scotland and a further 1,500 across the wider UK supply chain including in Shetland and at the spaceport.

Matt Archer, director of launch at the UK Space Agency, said: “Our investment in both Orbex and HyImpulse demonstrates our continued commitment to make the UK Europe’s leading destination for launch by encouraging the development of launch companies.

“These contracts will help Orbex to develop the launch site at Sutherland Spaceport and HyImpulse to prepare for their first launch from SaxaVord Spaceport, enhancing our launch capability, creating high skilled jobs and supporting the Government’s vision for the UK to be Europe’s most attractive launch destination by 2030.”

UK Government Scotland minister John Lamont said: "The Scottish space sector continues to go from strength to strength with the latest figures showing an almost £40 million increase in income and more than 100 new highly-skilled jobs with support from the UK Government.