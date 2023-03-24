Scotland’s largest Superdrug store has opened its doors within one of the largest west-coast shopping centres.

The health and beauty retailer has relocated from its previous unit at Braehead, just outside Glasgow, upsizing to an 11,000-square-foot space - which ranks as the brand’s largest north of the Border. The new store occupies a central space on the ground floor of the mall. It will offer a full range of healthcare and beauty products, as well as housing an eyebrow threading concession.

The expanded space has been taken on a ten-year lease, and comes ahead of many other openings in the pipeline for 2023, which are set to further enhance Braehead’s retail offer, bosses said. The retail and leisure complex covers 1.1 million sq ft and draws from a catchment of approximately 2.1 million people. It is home to a mix of retail brands, including Marks & Spencer, Apple, Flannels, Gap and Next.

Steve Gray, head of European retail asset management at Global Mutual, said: “We’re excited to see Scotland’s largest Superdrug open at Braehead - and we know our shoppers will be too. Superdrug has been with us for a long time, and this news reflects the great relationship we have with the team - and also how well the previous store performed. We’re seeing lots of tenants upsize to larger stores across our centres - something we expect to see more of as footfall continues to recover.”

Braehead is owned by property company SGS and managed by Global Mutual. Other SGS assets include Atria Watford and the Victoria Centre, Nottingham.