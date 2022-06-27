North America's largest licensed sports retailer among new brands at major Scottish shopping centre

Braehead, on the outskirts of Glasgow, said the latest additions follow a number of other “positive leasing announcements” over recent months, including the addition of a new H&M store, covering 17,000 square feet, which opened in May, as well as the first Scotland site for womenswear brand, Vanilla.

Among the new names secured for the Renfrewshire mall is Lids, which sells fan and fashion-oriented headwear and apparel - chiefly baseball caps - across the US, Canada and Puerto Rico, and is described as the largest licensed sports retailer in North America.

It has signed on a 1,000-sq-ft space as the brand pushes ahead with plans to increase its international presence. The store is set to open this summer.

Fashion and home furnishings retailer Laura Ashley has recently opened a new section in Braehead’s Next Home store, selling a range of furniture and homeware products. The brand has taken over 2,500 sq ft of space and the offer is the first for any Next in Scotland.

Worldwide jewellery retailer Lovisa, meanwhile, is set to open in the summer in a 780 sq ft unit, selling its range of “on-trend accessories”.

Suit Direct, the menswear retailer, has also signed on a store unit extending to some 3,500 sq ft and is due to open its doors in July.

The centre’s food and beverage offering also continues to expand, with milkshake cafe Shakeaholic opening recently in a small unit.

Braehead, which is owned by property company SGS and asset managed by Global Mutual Properties, is currently home to more than 100 fashion and lifestyle brands, including Apple, Next and Pandora. It draws from a local catchment population of some 2.25 million people.

Steve Gray, head of European retail asset management at Global Mutual, said: “It is set to be a busy few weeks at the centre, with a great selection of brands opening their doors for the first time, providing our visitors with something new to enjoy.

“These signings will significantly bolster our overall offer and keep our retail line-up compelling - driving spend and continued post-pandemic recovery.

“The news attests to continued confidence in bricks and mortar stores. Our prime location - close to Glasgow - and excellent transport links means guaranteed footfall and a high-quality tenant mix.”

Britten Maughan, president of Lids Sports Group, said: “Lids is excited to bring American sports and fashion to the mall. We offer a large assortment of hats and jerseys and carry top brands like Nike, New Era, Adidas and Mitchell and Ness.”