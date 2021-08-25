Frasers Group to bring 'luxury' brand Flannels to one of Scotland’s largest malls

The new outlet will add to Flannels’ 60 existing stores in the UK, and add to the existing mix of retailers in the Livingston mall, which has more than 150 shops and places to eat. Picture: Greg Macvean

The retailer plans to trade from 11,000 square feet of space across two floors at The Centre in Livingston, with the store due to open this autumn.

The new outlet will add to Flannels’ 60 existing stores in the UK, and add to the existing mix of retailers in the West Lothian mall, which has more than 150 shops and places to eat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Robbertze, centre director at The Centre, Livingston, said: “The opening of [this] new store, which we are very excited about it, is a fantastic addition to our extensive portfolio of retailers and will allow us to enhance our offering even more for our customers to ensure there’s something for everyone who visits the centre.”

James France, head of global leasehold property at Frasers Group, added: “This new site in Livingston demonstrates our on-going commitment to bricks-and-mortar and investing significantly into key retail destinations.

“Frasers Group is dedicated to bringing an unrivalled shopping experience to customers with the opening of new, vibrant and elevated stores across the UK.”

Earlier this week it emerged that Frasers Group plans to open two stores at the Braehead shopping and leisure complex near Glasgow.

The retail empire was among a number of new leases and extensions announced by property company SGS, owner of the centre, which lies to the west of the city centre.

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group encompasses brands including Sports Direct, which is already present at Braehead, Jack Wills, Flannels and Game.

A message from the Editor: