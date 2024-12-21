The only tech trend that matters in 2025 will be artificial intelligence - Nick Freer

Nick Freer​ sees the machine-assisted writing on the wall as he reflects on the year ahead

I was going to write a piece on tech trends for 2025, but to an extent two words would suffice, namely “artificial intelligence”. As I wrote for this column in September, “AI boom is driving ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’”, when quizzed about AI by Bloomberg in June, Microsoft founder Bill Gates said he thinks we’re seeing “a fundamental advance as any in the history of digital technology”.

And the machine-assisted writing is clearly on the wall when you consider that tech giants like Microsoft are investing billions of dollars into AI, in a year in which we saw AI chipmaker Nvidia become the world’s most valuable company.

Writing for the business section in February, startup founder Loral Quinn put her finger on it: “Fast forward to 2024 and AI is mainstream. If companies don’t have an AI strategy in the next six months they will start to be left behind”.

As a number of contributors to The Scotsman have stated, AI is no longer optional for businesses (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

Penning a piece for this column in October, “AI is becoming the great enabler for rapid business growth”, Darren Auld, the CEO of software delivery specialist ClearSky Logic, wrote that, “AI is no longer optional, it’s essential for any business looking to thrive in the coming decade. The question therefore is, are you ready to make AI work for you?”. Look out for an AI survey of Scottish SMEs by ClearSky early next year.

Another tech founder we advise, Legado CEO Josif Grace, guested on the column in November, a piece headlined “Scottish legal firms must take risks to maximise opportunities offered by AI”. Legado has developed a technology platform to streamline communications that is used by global financial services brands like FNZ, and increasingly by the legal industry.

As Josif put it: “By prioritising AI and innovation and by embracing a Silicon Valley-inspired appetite for risk, Scotland’s legal community can set new standards in efficiency and client service, building a global reputation as a leader in digital transformation.” Grace highlighted organisations like Amiqus, CodeBase, Burness Paull, Thorntons, and the Law Society of Scotland as being to the fore.

I would also add Edinburgh-based Wordsmith, a startup developing AI tools for law firms, to the mix here and we supported the company’s investment round in June led by VC heavyweights from London and California. Founded by Ross McNairn, a guy who has helped build and scale two technology unicorns, Wordsmith is definitely “one to watch” on the Scottish startup scene.

Nick Freer is the founding director of corporate PR agency the Freer Consultancy (Picture: Stewart Attwood)

Reflecting on his time in San Francisco at Techscaler’s Silicon Valley hub, education technology startup founder Matt Jenner shared his views in The Scotsman around how “AI is on the streets and in our future”, writing: “In San Francisco, companies test AI in real-world environments with real people, moving from pilot projects to strategic infrastructure. Scotland can adopt this same mindset in our own businesses and this willingness to experiment lends itself to our historic culture of curiosity and innovation.”

While we are right to get excited about plugging in to AI, it is also natural that we harbour collective concerns about its unchecked progress and environmental impact. Accordingly, responsible AI, governance, and regulation will continue to be key buzzwords around AI strategy in boardrooms in 2025.