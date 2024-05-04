Miriam Anais Ramos Ibañez says: 'It’s an honour to have been chosen as the face of this coffee – it’s funny to think that people in the UK will know my name.' Picture: contributed.

A Glasgow-based coffee roaster with a major presence in the UK and Ireland has launched a new product in celebration of the next generation of farmers in the industry – and shining a light on a talented worker in South America.

Matthew Algie – whose business customers include garden centre chain Dobbies, the National Trust for Scotland, and retail giant M&S – says the move is part of its Next Gen training programme, delivered in partnership with the Ubiriki cooperative in Peru. Some 24 young adults have already been through the initiative, and now Matthew Algie’s Smokin’ Bean brand has debuted the new offering in celebration of Miriam Anais Ramos Ibañez, the top-scoring student in the initial pilot project. It is now available as part of a “coffee to go” solution for forecourt and convenience retailers, as well as education sites across the UK.

She said: “Without Matthew Algie’s support, my dream to build a promising career in the coffee industry would not have been possible. It’s an honour to have been chosen as the face of this coffee – it’s funny to think that people in the UK will know my name.” She is now a certified Q-grader and is responsible for quality control at the cooperative in Peru.

The opportunity was available exclusively to co-operative members, or children of members and technicians like Ramos Ibañez, and Matthew Algie has committed to ensuring at least 50 per cent female representation in each cohort.

Emma Baker, head of retail marketing at Matthew Algie, said the firm wants to show “ambitious young people from within coffee communities” that “coffee can provide a stable and profitable future”, adding: “This project has and will continue to improve the lives of young people as well improve the quality of our coffee.”