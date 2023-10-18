Scottish Women in Business (SWIB) has named its new president alongside its latest committee members – and she says she aims to foster entrepreneurship, equality, and business growth among the group’s “amazing” membership”.

From left: SWIB vice president Heather Offord and president Sarah Heaney. Picture: contributed.

Sarah Heaney of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce is taking the top role, having previously served as vice president to the departing Bayile Adeoti, founder of Glasgow-based Dechomai, a social enterprise working to empower ethnic minority women with leadership and enterprise skills, who steps down following the end of her term. Heather Offord of Clarity Consultants will be stepping up to the role of vice president.

Glasgow-based SWIB says it exists to offer inclusive spaces for women to communicate, connect, and collaborate with other professionals, and aims to inspire and develop females across a huge range of sectors across Scotland.

It has also at its annual general meeting appointed the following committee members. They include Katy Morrison of Connect Three, Laurie Macpherson of her eponymous career-coaching firm, and Clare Baillie of Star Consultancy. Also on the list are Natalie O'Hare of Beyond HR, Lynn Gibb of RBC Brewin Dolphin, Gemma Carpenter of the University of Strathclyde, and Ibiyemi Omeihe of the University of the West of Scotland. Completing the committee are Lora Barclay of Waterstons, Emma McIntyre of Limeside Creative, and financial advisor Stephanie Ebner.

The new committee will enable the organisation to capitalise on the growth of the network and support to its membership through events, networking and career-development opportunities. Sarah Heaney said regarding her appointment: “Equity, diversity and inclusion does not just happen because it is the right thing to do, it needs consistent work, and SWIB has been at the forefront of championing women across Scotland.