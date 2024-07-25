Scottish university hails breakthrough for millions of artificial limb users

“Our goal is to create prosthetics that not only restore functionality but also feel more natural and comfortable for daily use.”

A breakthrough project involving a Scottish university could transform the lives of millions of people globally who rely on artificial limbs.

The development comes after a former principal mechanical engineer from a major UK prosthetics company made significant strides in developing more comfortable, functional and affordable upper limb prosthetics. David Yeudall, founder of Infinity DPM, participated in the inaugural cohort of Edinburgh-based Heriot-Watt University’s DeepTech LaunchPad programme. The six-month accelerator initiative supports entrepreneurs working in robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced engineering to commercialise their innovative ideas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the programme, Yeudall is said to have made “significant progress” on multiple upper limb prosthetic projects. A key innovation in his approach is the use of “softer, warmer materials” to create more humanistic prosthetics compared to traditional rigid designs. It comes at a crucial time for the prosthetics industry with the global market valued at some $6.7 billion (£5.2bn) and expected to grow to almost $10bn by 2032.

A key innovation is the use of softer, warmer materials to create more humanistic prosthetics compared to traditional rigid designs.

A 2021 study noted that “while commercial prostheses present rigid mechanical structures, emerging trends in the design of robotic hands are moving towards soft technologies”. The same report highlighted that “lack of comfort and function remain persistent reasons for upper limb prosthesis abandonment”.

Yeudall said: “Traditional prosthetics can often feel cold, stiff or uncomfortable for users. We're aiming to change that by developing softer, warmer materials that feel more humanistic. Our goal is to create prosthetics that not only restore functionality but also feel more natural and comfortable for daily use. This approach could make a significant difference in the lives of people who rely on prosthetics, potentially improving their quality of life and expanding their capabilities.”

He added: “The DeepTech LaunchPad programme has been instrumental in advancing our work. Access to the National Robotarium’s facilities at Heriot-Watt, particularly its 3D printing capabilities, allowed us to rapidly prototype and refine our designs. The programme also provided invaluable engineering validation.”

The tech has been developed with engineering support from the National Robotarium, the UK’s centre for robotics and AI, which is based at Heriot-Watt’s Edinburgh campus. The DeepTech LaunchPad initiative is supported by Barclays Eagle Labs through the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology Digital Growth Grant.

Jamie Allan, Heriot-Watt’s DeepTech Launchpad programme leader, said: “David’s progress exemplifies what we aimed to achieve with this programme, which marks an incredibly exciting step in strengthening Scotland’s innovation ecosystem. By providing deep tech entrepreneurs with the resources and connections they need, we’re helping to bring transformative technologies to market faster. This not only benefits the entrepreneurs but also has the potential to significantly impact people’s lives across various sectors, from medical devices to sustainability.