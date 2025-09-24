Scottish storage firm founded by former rugby star seals fifth takeover

“As well as being ideally placed for the port at Grangemouth, we are also not far from the rail freight terminal at Coatbridge” – Adam Sinclair

Stirling-based Sterling Sinclair Removals Group has sealed its fifth acquisition since being founded nine years ago by a former Scotland under-20 rugby star.

The six-figure deal sees Sterling Sinclair Removals (SSR) acquire RP HIAB Transport in Alloa. It is the fifth takeover completed by SSR founder Adam Sinclair, who set up the business in 2016 after injury forced him to step away from professional rugby.

The company has since grown into one of the five largest storage and removal companies in Scotland, with previous acquisitions having seen Glen Transport, Britannia Edinburgh, Letford Removals and Larbert Carriers added to the group’s portfolio, which also includes Edinburgh Self Store and Stirling Self Storage.

The addition of the Alloa heavy lifting company marks a strategic move for Sinclair, who has rebranded it HIAB Container Scotland and relocated it to his Stirling headquarters at Back O’ Hill Road Industrial Estate in the city.

He said: “A lot of companies transport containers and a lot of companies sell them. But not a lot do both so I feel we are closing a gap in the market by becoming a one-stop shop as it were for haulage and sales. It is going to be a big advantage for the customer to have all this done in-house with no need to have it sub-contracted out.”

He added: “Through my experience in shipping containers, it’s going to be a good solution for many container companies and self-storage buyers. As well as being ideally placed for the port at Grangemouth, we are also not far from the rail freight terminal at Coatbridge and I’m confident there are exciting times ahead for Sterling Sinclair with the HIAB section of the company.”

A member of the British Association of Movers, SSR operates UK-wide for both residential and commercial contracts, with clients including Sir Andy Murray’s luxury Cromlix hotel.